Twelve-inning marathon rolls in Wolves' favor

It took three extra innings, but the University of West Georgia baseball team remained unbeaten in midweek action, taking down the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 4-3.
What started out as a pitching duel turned into a marathon and the late game heroics of Sam Ladner proved to be the deciding factor at Cole Field Tuesday night.
After starter Carson Crossley held the Canes (10-9, 7-5 PBC) scoreless in the opening frame, the Wolves (17-4, 9-3 GSC) immediately threatened to score in the bottom half. Sam Ladner and Cade Hohl drew back-to-back walks, but after Hohl was picked off, the next two batters were retired in order, stranding the go-ahead run on third.
UWG didn't get their first hit until the fourth inning, when Henry Daniels beat out an infield single, putting runners at first and second with no outs. Hohl once again got picked off, halting the rally and keeping the score tied at zero.
Dominic Murgo relieved Crossley in the top of the fifth, and after surrendering back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, Murgo got two outs but could not keep the Canes off the scoreboard, allowing a two out RBI single to Paul Hegeman that scored the game's first run.
As they have done all season, the Wolves immediately answered in the bottom of the fifth. Cooper Prince started the inning with a walk, and Jared Emory followed with a double off the wall, putting runners at second and third with no outs. New GSW pitcher Troy Shepherd came in and immediately retired three of the next four batters, stranding the bases loaded and preserving the Hurricanes' 1-0 lead.
Anthony Calabro got things going in the sixth with a one out triple and came in to score on a wild pitch to tie the game at one.
The Canes got two more in the top of the seventh after the Wolves walked the bases loaded, Kalvin Alexander sent a double to the wall, scoring a pair and sending us to the bottom half with the Canes leading 3-1.
Once again, the Wolves answered right back in the bottom half. Jared Emory and Jackson Webb led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and after an Edgar Cruz sac bunt, the Wolves were in business. Sam Ladner flied out to right field, and Webb was caught leaving early trying to tag up, ending the threat in the seventh.
In the eighth, the Wolves got back on the scoreboard after Calabro sent an RBI single to left center, scoring Hohl. Calabro came around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch, tying the game at three going into the ninth.
Neither side got anything in the ninth, and we went into extra innings tied at three.
Both offenses were kept in check until the bottom of the 12th when Edgar Cruz sent a one out single into center field, and Sam Ladner sent a double into left center, scoring the winning run and ending the game after 12 innings by a score of 4-3.
Emory and Calabro led the way with two hits a piece, and Calabro scored two of the four runs in the midweek thriller.
The Wolves are back in action on Saturday as they host the Emory & Henry Wasps for a three game, non-conference series.
