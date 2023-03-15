Twelve-inning marathon rolls in Wolves' favor

Sam Ladner hit a walk-off double to propel UWG baseball past Georgia Southwestern 4-3 in an extra-innings affair.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

It took three extra innings, but the University of West Georgia baseball team remained unbeaten in midweek action, taking down the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes 4-3.

What started out as a pitching duel turned into a marathon and the late game heroics of Sam Ladner proved to be the deciding factor at Cole Field Tuesday night.

