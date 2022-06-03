Last evening Johnny and I were taking Cookie and Pixie for a stroll. They love more than anything to patrol their territorial boundaries. They moved eagerly through the open gate and trailed back and forth through the grass. Us humans stuck to the lumber road, where the grass is shorter and the ticks are fewer.
Johnny spotted a box turtle, sitting right in the wheel rut of the lumber road. But not just any box turtle. This one was laying eggs. Or trying to. She had just finished digging a fine hole in the soil and looked like she was resting up before the final push.
Now, I have been pecking around in the woods for many a year, but this is the first time I’d ever seen a box turtle in this matrimonial state. Johnny took a picture of her on his cell phone and we watched for a minute, waiting to see if she was going to do anything else. When nothing happened, we determined that she was taking her sweet time. It was getting dark and the dogs wanted to get home to eat their supper. We continued on the road for a minute, but I stopped.
“The gate is open.” I said to Johnny. “That means somebody’s down at the lake.”
Johnny speculated. “Probably checking goats.”
“Well, if they come back out this way, they’re going to run right over that box turtle.”
So Johnny moved her. She tucked her head in with a hiss and bore the indignity of being interrupted during such an important task. He put her a safe distance from the wheel rut and we started walking back up to the house. Sure enough, before we’d reached our yard, we heard the truck chugging up the logging road and watched the headlights pass right over the place where the turtle had been. She would have been pancaked for sure.
When I got up this morning, I thought about our reptilian madre and wondered about the whole egg laying process. So, I went where I always go when I want to study the great outdoors – to the Internet.
I was surprised how much was posted about Eastern Box Turtles. (Terrapene carolina) I found sites dedicated not only to the particular species, but also to the harvesting and hatching of the eggs, and the raising of the young. I saw a YouTube video of a turtle laying eggs (her head retracted inside her shell when she squeezed one out- and no wonder- as big as it was in comparison to her) and a time-lapse video of a turtle actually hatching out. It had a face only a mother could love.
I found some pretty amazing facts while I was fishing around. Box turtles lay eggs in the spring and early summer. They hatch in the fall. When they finally decide to lay eggs (usually early morning or early evening), not much will distract them. It takes about an hour to dig a flask shaped nest. They lay 2-6 eggs and then bury them. Once they’ve finished it’s impossible to tell where their nest is.
They can mate once and lay fertile eggs up to four years from that one mating. This helps to compensate for their inability to attract a mate. (See above: “a face only a mother could love”). They can actually stay in that fertilized state for several years, until conditions (temperature and rainfall) are perfect for them to hatch out their eggs.
These creatures are very territorial. Studies suggest because they navigate by the sun, they can wander off their home range during long periods of cloud cover, causing them to cross a road. When the sun comes out they head home crossing that road again. Also, they’re enticed by bright colors (like the markings on their shells) so the yellow stripes in the road might attract them. It wouldn’t be the first time an unhealthy romance was the downfall of an honest heart.
Well, after all my research, I was ready to go back into the field for further observation. I went and looked for the turtle in the road rut. There was nothing there but her nesting hole. I looked closely. She’d done a good job digging with her back feet. It was surprisingly deep and wide. I gingerly stuck my finger inside. The soil was loose and soft. Just right for a nursery. But no eggs. Maybe after we’d disturbed her, she’d gone elsewhere to dump her brood.
I walked back toward the gate and spotted, in the middle of the same wheel rut, a turtle digging another nursery hole. But this one seemed smaller! I looked on my cell phone at the picture of last night’s discovery. The shell markings were different. It was a different turtle entirely. Both had chosen the middle of the lumber road to lay their eggs- not 30 feet apart. I have to say, considering their selections of nursery locations, I’m concerned about the future of the turtles on our farm. Better there, I suppose, than romancing a yellow line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.