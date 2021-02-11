The Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) recently named Roopville Elementary School principal Marla Turpin a “Hometown Hero.”
“I was very surprised to learn that I would be receiving this award,” Turpin said. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Modern Woodmen of America because I know that they are focused on serving their communities to improve lives.”
The MWA, a fraternal financial services organization, recognizes individuals who dedicate their lives to serving others. They also make a monetary donation to a non-profit chosen by the “Hometown Hero” candidate.
Turpin chose to send the donation in her name to One Body, Many Members (OBMM). The Carrollton-based non-profit organization supplies warm meals, groceries and supplies to the homeless and people living in extended-stay motels.
Turpin said she learned about the non-profit during a Rotary Club meeting with the Carrollton Dawnbreakers. That day, she learned how LaToya Gamble, its director, started the organization and of its impact on the community.
“I wanted to give to this organization because she acts as the hands and feet of Jesus by visiting local motels to provide food for our homeless citizens,” Turpin said. “I personally know families who are currently homeless, and I appreciate what she is doing for them.”
Gamble expressed her gratitude Thursday to Turpin for the donation. The Carroll County School System also shared kind words about Turpin through its Facebook page:
“Congratulations, Mrs. Turpin, and thank you for your commitment to providing premier service to your students and your community!”
Before being named a “Hometown Hero,” Turpin said she served others through her role as a principal. She also coaches various sports with the Carroll County Recreation Department and serves through her church, Southern Hills Church.
“In my role as a principal, opportunities to serve are in front of me multiple times a day,” Turpin said. “Servant leadership means being willing to put people as the first priority ... I enjoy helping others and setting a positive example of giving back both as a community and school leader.”
The county school system also offers her opportunities to volunteer in community events such as Southwire’s Annual Back to School Giveaway and the Little Pumpkins Fall Festival.
Turpin will soon join Abbey Rowe Smith, a first-grade teacher at Heard County Schools, in a new event called “Starting in Style.” The event’s goal is to serve a group of middle school girls before the start of the new school year. Southern Hills Church and Jules & James Boutique have partnered with them to accomplish the event.
The selected students from three local middle schools will shop, eat and engage in devotion before school starts. After the shopping spree, the girls will partake in a fashion show for each other and the volunteers.
“To me, ‘Hometown Hero’ simply means someone who serves in their community to make it the best it can be,” Turpin said. “I am thankful for the many courageous people and organizations around me who provide these opportunities to serve.”
