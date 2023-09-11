Turnovers trip up Wolves in Texas

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Turnovers plagued the 20th-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team on Saturday night in Texas as the Wolves fell 20-17 to Texas A&M-Kingsville in non-conference play.
The Wolves had seven turnovers on Saturday, throwing four interceptions, fumbling twice, and turning it over on downs inside the five-yard line.
Defensively, the Wolves held the Javelinas to just 212 yards of offense and less than four yards per play, but all of TAMU's scoring plays resulted following UWG turnovers.
West Georgia's opening drive of the game resulted in points as the Wolves drove 54 yards in 11 plays and called on Brock Pellegrino and the junior delivered with a 38-yard field goal.
After the Wolves came up short on fourth on goal from the two, the Javelinas scored 13 unanswered points before the halftime break. TAMUK took a West Georgia fumble and then converted a 20-yard field goal to tie things up. An interception then resulted in another field goal to give the Javelinas their first lead of the night and the first play of the ensuing drive was a pick six by Khalid Walker to give TAMUK the 13-3 lead.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Cameran Brown came on in the second half and brought a spark to the West Georgia offense, finishing as the Wolves' leading rusher with 79 yards on eight carries while throwing for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Brown's first touchdown was a 26-yard strike to Zay Britt which made it a 13-10 TAMUK lead, but the Javelinas added another score with just under 10 left in the fourth to stretch it back to a two-score game.
West Georgia scored with 50 seconds left as Brown found Steven Peterson for an 18-yard score to cut the deficit to 20-17, and on the ensuing onside kick, the Wolves would recover, but an offside penalty would force a re-kick, and the Wolves could not recover a second time.
The Wolves' defense was led by Jalynn Tarver with six tackles while Xavier Robinson, Malcolm Mercer, and Keondre Williams each had five. Jalen Lee got the Wolves' only takeaway with a fourth-quarter interception.
LaPerion Perry led the receiving corps with 75 yards on six catches.
The Wolves now look to rebound when they open Gulf South Conference play at Mississippi College next Saturday at 8 p.m. EST in Clinton, Mississippi.
