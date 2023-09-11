Turnovers trip up Wolves in Texas

West Georgia had seven turnovers in a 20-17 loss to Texas A&M Kingsville after a day-of trip to play the game. The Wolves drop to 1-1 on the season.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Turnovers plagued the 20th-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team on Saturday night in Texas as the Wolves fell 20-17 to Texas A&M-Kingsville in non-conference play.

The Wolves had seven turnovers on Saturday, throwing four interceptions, fumbling twice, and turning it over on downs inside the five-yard line.