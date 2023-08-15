While the term Progressive Rock had been initiated by the British press to describe Rock music that had extended instrumental passages reminiscent of Classical music and Jazz, the bands who were initially most known for this stylistic approach were mostly of English heritage. King Crimson, Yes, Emerson, Lake, & Palmer, and Jethro Tull are the bands most-associated with the movement at the beginning of the 1970s, but other bands such as Gentle Giant, Renaissance, and Van der Graaf Generator are also notable in the genre.
Goldalming, a rural area of Surrey, southwest of Greater London, England, is the home of Progressive Rock band Genesis. Founded at Charterhouse public school by classmates Peter Gabriel, Michael Rutherford, Anthony Phillips, and Anthony Banks, their first recordings had been accomplished under the direction of fellow Charterhouse graduate Jonathan King who gave the band its monicker. Those recordings are now collected in various versions of the album “From Genesis to Revelation” (1968). A mix of Pop melodies and some Folk Rock stylings, it failed to make the band a household name in their home country.
After breaking from King’s oversight, the band recorded 1970’s “Trespass”. The weeks following its release saw the departure of Phillips due to stage fright as well as the band’s then-drummer John Mayhew. Seeking a more accomplished drummer, they auditioned Phil Collins, a former child actor who was then in the band Flaming Youth. The band liked his approach and his sense of humor. His ability to sing was a plus. By August 1970, Collins was their newest member, adding his high-calibre technique to the band’s extensive, complicated arrangements. For a short time, they continued in this fashion as a four piece band. Banks covered the guitar solos Phillips had played on his Hammond organ using various effects pedals. Eventually, after having a substitute guitarist Mick Barnard, they desired a player with greater ambition. Seeing a “wanted” advertisement in a newspaper, Steve Hackett of Pimlico, central London, was auditioned on lead guitar. He officially joined in January of 1971 after bonding with Rutherford over a mutual appreciation for inverted chords. Among his innovations found on Genesis albums is two-hand tapping on the guitar neck, a technique that was later significantly incorporated by Edward Van Halen into his own technique.
This lineup would go on to write and record increasingly ambitious music, beginning with two startlingly creative albums: 1971’s “Nursery Cryme”, and 1972’s “Foxtrot”. These albums display the increasing skill developing in Gabriel’s vocal, lyrical and percussive applications, the keyboard artistry of Banks, the bass and rhythm guitar of Rutherford, Hackett’s alternate use of innovative acoustic and electric guitar techniques. Collins, in my opinion, is probably the most obviously impressive member of the group with his agile yet unorthodox drumming. He gives the songs their uniqueness.
These elements would be further showcased and bookended with 1973’s “Genesis Live”, a single album presenting the band reprising the material on its three previous Progressive Rock releases. The songs “Watcher of the Skies”, Get’em Out by Friday”, “The Return of the Giant Hogweed”, “The Musical Box”, and “The Knife” were by that time, audience favorites. The performances on this album demonstrate what a fantastic live act the group were. They had, at that point, made inroads with the British University concert circuit, and were rising in popularity throughout their home country.
I first received the first two studio albums featuring Collins and Hackett compiled as one album and renamed, “The Best...Genesis”, around Christmastime of 1987 from a supervisor at my seasonal job in Chattanooga. The artwork featured touched up photographs from the original album covers, and was in a yellow gatefold sleeve. He also gave me his copy of “Genesis Live”. This was years after I had collected the 1980’s albums by Genesis and Peter Gabriel, and I could not believe my ears when I heard these earlier works. They sounded then, and now, like music from another world, one that features science fiction and fantasy epics put to unorthodox yet thrilling melodies. Gabriel and Collins in particular sound exciting and fearless in their individual approaches.
