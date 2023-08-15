While the term Progressive Rock had been initiated by the British press to describe Rock music that had extended instrumental passages reminiscent of Classical music and Jazz, the bands who were initially most known for this stylistic approach were mostly of English heritage. King Crimson, Yes, Emerson, Lake, & Palmer, and Jethro Tull are the bands most-associated with the movement at the beginning of the 1970s, but other bands such as Gentle Giant, Renaissance, and Van der Graaf Generator are also notable in the genre.

Goldalming, a rural area of Surrey, southwest of Greater London, England, is the home of Progressive Rock band Genesis. Founded at Charterhouse public school by classmates Peter Gabriel, Michael Rutherford, Anthony Phillips, and Anthony Banks, their first recordings had been accomplished under the direction of fellow Charterhouse graduate Jonathan King who gave the band its monicker. Those recordings are now collected in various versions of the album “From Genesis to Revelation” (1968). A mix of Pop melodies and some Folk Rock stylings, it failed to make the band a household name in their home country.