First Responders and other departments with Carroll County and Villa Rica are remembering Fire Marshal Nic Turner this week. Turner passed away at the age of 36 from a recent illness.

Turner was born in Augusta, Ga. and moved to the west Georgia area when he was young, graduating from Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville and attending the University of West Georgia. In 2008, he began working with the Carroll County Fire Department and served as the Fire Marshal of Carroll County since 2019.

Trending Videos