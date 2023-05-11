First Responders and other departments with Carroll County and Villa Rica are remembering Fire Marshal Nic Turner this week. Turner passed away at the age of 36 from a recent illness.
Turner was born in Augusta, Ga. and moved to the west Georgia area when he was young, graduating from Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville and attending the University of West Georgia. In 2008, he began working with the Carroll County Fire Department and served as the Fire Marshal of Carroll County since 2019.
Carroll County made an announcement of Turner’s passing on the evening of Friday, May 5.
“It is with great sorrow that with the wishes of Fire Marshal Nic Turner’s family that we announce his passing this afternoon after battling a recent illness over the last several weeks," county officials stated.
"Our hearts are broken, he was a brother to many here in Carroll County, not only through the department he loved so much and dedicated his life to, Carroll County Fire Rescue, but throughout the Public Safety Community.”
The post continued with Turner's accomplishments within Carroll County.
“Fire Marshal Turner began his employment in 2008. During that time he rose through the ranks spending most of his time at station nine in Villa Rica. Nic also served as a Paramedic and has worked part time for our local ambulance service, West Georgia Ambulance Service. Nic was promoted to the rank of Fire Marshal in 2019, where he oversaw all Community Risk Reduction, building and life safety inspections, and fire investigations.”
Carroll County Board of Commission Chairman Michell Morgan was the person that made the decision to promote Turner to Fire Marshal following a recommendation.
In a statement to the Times-Georgian, Morgan said, “When EMA Director Tim Padgett was interim Fire Chief, he knew Nic was wanting to further his career in fire service and was already excelling in classes. Upon Chief Padgett’s recommendation, I was happy to be a part of promoting Lieutenant Nic Turner to Fire Marshall. He was a valuable part of Carroll County Fire Rescue’s family and will be missed by all who worked alongside him."
Carroll County Fire Chief, Chuck Barnwell, spoke with the Times-Georgian discussing some of the important things Turner did for the department.
“He was over all inspections and fire investigations," he said. "He was over community risk reductions which is part of the outreach we have with the schools and any special duties where we go to the schools, anything like that he helped coordinate and was in charge of. He played a vital role in maintaining ISO 3 in his efforts with community risk reduction. I think we scored 4.9 out of five points in that section of our ISO rating and it was solely due to his efforts.”
Barnwell also talked about his personal working relationship with Turner.
“He’s helped me learn about the way that inspections ran in Carroll County," he said. "He always had time and made sure that he made time to get with me about anything that was going on throughout the county and the inspection world. I am going to miss him a lot.”
Having been a firefighter at one of the Villa Rica Fire Stations and having lived there as well, Turner had a good relationship and was recognized within the Villa Rica community. During the Villa Rica City Council meeting on May 9, Mayor Gil McDougal told the audience who Turner was and what he did for Carroll County and Villa Rica.
He also informed citizens about the sirens they may have heard recently.
“Some of you who were downtown and may have heard and seen a long procession of emergency vehicles with their sirens on and lights flashing through town yesterday," he said. "This was in honor of Nic who passed away on May 5.”
“Nic was truly a remarkable man who touched many lives, and we are all keeping his family in our thoughts.”
Turner is survived by his wife of 10 years, Lauren Sheppard Turner of Villa Rica, as well as his daughter, Elle Turner, and son, Luca Turner.
The funeral is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at Midway Church.
