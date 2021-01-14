Turner new Career Services director for UWG

The University of West Georgia recently named Ginny Rae Turner, who’s served in the University System of Georgia for nearly a decade, as its new director of Career Services.
“UWG is a perfect fit for me not only because of my experience but also because I love being part of smaller, close-knit communities,” Turner said. “Making those strong, personal connections is important to me, and I can’t wait to be a part of that with the students, faculty, staff, and alumni at UWG.”
Prior to starting at UWG last week, Turner has served as career coordinator for Columbus State University, associate director of Career Services for Georgia Gwinnett College and associate director of Career Services for Georgia State University.
UWG’s Department of Career Services offers students a multitude of resources and services to help them land their dream jobs. Services include counseling, resume workshops, mock interviews and more.
Dr. André L. Fortune, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said he is impressed with Turner’s knowledge and experience and is proud to have her as a new colleague at UWG.
“Ms. Turner has demonstrated a wealth of experience for this role,” Fortune said. “She has a clear and forward-thinking vision for our Career Services department guided by her genuine care for student success. I feel confident her leadership will make life-changing differences in the lives of our students.”
Although COVID-19 has created challenges for universities around the world, Turner said students and faculty have adapted well in most cases, and employers have continued to make connections with students that lead to amazing career opportunities.
“Through resilience and hard work, universities have made it possible for students to continue moving forward without interruption,” she said. “We had to pivot, and it’s never been done before, but students are still able to speak with employers, and we’ve seen some amazing things happen. We will work tirelessly to ensure all possible opportunities are available to our UWG students.”
Forbes lists Career Services as the “most important office on campus” in higher education, citing career guidance, resume and interview skills, salary calculations and alumni mentorship opportunities as key reasons. Turner plans to lean in to that opportunity to engage alumni.
“Alumni really want to continue to be a part of UWG and give back to their community and to their alma mater’s current students,” she said. “Discussing what paths they’ve chosen and what they’ve been through to get where they are today is of great value to students. We can tell students all day long what they need to do, but hearing it from alumni can really help.”
Special to the Times-Georgian
