Turner hits three-run walk-off in Trojans' 1st-round sweep

Luke Turner hit a walk-off three-run home run to beat Valdosta 7-4 in game one of a first-round playoff double header. The Trojans won both games to advance to the second round.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Carrollton left fielder Luke Turner approached the batters' box. Two-straight walks to start the inning had placed Andrew Albertus and Maddox Monsour on base.

Turner took strike one looking, but an opportunity like that did not pass him by again, as he found the barrel of the bat on the next pitch, sending a fly ball over the left-field fence to give the Carrollton Trojans a 7-4 win over Valdosta in the first game of a first-round playoff series on Friday.

