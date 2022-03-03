Carroll County Board of Education board chairman Bryant Turner announced this week his intention to seek reelection to the group that governs the county school system.
Qualifying for Carroll County Schools Board of Education positions officially opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7 and concludes at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 11. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.
Two other Carroll County Schools Board of Education members also have terms expiring this year, Vice Chair Sandra Morris, who represents District 2, and District 5 Representative Donald Nixon. They are expected to announce their intentions to seek reelection later this week.
After being appointed by the board to fill the unexpired term of District 7 Representative Jon Anderson who left Carrollton to become provost and vice president at Southern Utah State University, Turner was elected to his own first full term on the board in 2018 when he defeated Michelle Conerly in a bid to represent to Central School Cluster.
Turner, who serves as the executive pastor of worship and administration at Roopville Road Baptist Church, noted in his news release that he has been an aggressive advocate for the parents and children of the Carroll County School System. He led the effort to enhance student security by hiring the first District Security Coordinator and additional school resource officers.
“We have made huge strides in the improvement of our security issues,” he noted, “and that was my number one campaign goal.”
Turner also supported the installation of a county-wide instant response emergency system.
In addition to many new construction projects completed within the Central School Cluster, during the past four years, over 60 new buses have been purchased and numerous others upgraded with air conditioning.
Also under his leadership, Turner said that the county school calendar was modified to have full fall and winter breaks, and Carroll County’s strong agricultural heritage will be enhanced by the school system’s expansion of outdoor agriculture teaching and related opportunities.
“With Carroll County’s graduation rate at over 93%, we have made amazing improvements in light of some unbelievable obstacles, and we have much more to accomplish,” said Turner.
“It’s great to be a part of the Carroll County Board of Education, and I consider it an honor to represent the Central Lion cluster. Over the next four years, I look forward to the opportunity to serve you and your children as we continue to invest in the future of our great community,” Turner said.
Turner credited the work of the school system’s other board members, leadership staff and teachers, as well as the spirit and cooperation of the parents and the community as a whole in regard to the accomplishments and progress that have been made.
Turner, along with his wife, Beth, and their three children, live in the Roopville community. His daughter, Madelyn, is a graduate of Central High School and currently a student at the University of West Georgia. His sons, Samuel and Joe, are current students at Central.
