SOCIAL CIRCLE — Let’s talk turkey. The Georgia turkey hunting season to be exact. The statewide turkey hunting season opens on private land on Sat., April 1, 2023, and on public lands, including Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and National Forest land, on Sat., April 8, 2022. Turkey season ends statewide on May 15, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Statewide reproduction in 2021 was above the average we’ve seen in the last decade, which means we should have more two-year old birds in the woods,” explains Emily Rushton, Wildlife Resources Division wild turkey project coordinator. “While still lower than what we saw prior to the mid-1990’s, the average number of poults per hen was higher statewide than it has been since 2011, which is a good sign for this year’s turkey season.”

