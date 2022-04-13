The Temple Tigers led a 10-4 comeback win over Bremen on Tuesday. The game was tied at 4-4 with Temple at the plate in the top of the sixth when Gage Tucker sent a center-field triple on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs to take the lead.
The Blue Devils put up the first three runs of the game. In the first inning, Ty Morris and Dylan Huey put up RBI singles, and in the second, Sully Senft ran home on an error at second base by Tucker. This gave Bremen a 3-0 lead.
The Tigers cut into Bremen’s lead with runs in the third and fourth, but they did not tie it up until the top of the sixth, when Ricky Ruiz ran in for the tying run. Then, Tucker went to the plate to deliver a three-run triple to practically win the game for the Tigers.
Luke Watson was the winning pitcher for Temple, going five innings, allowing ten hits and four runs while striking out five and walking one. Isaiah Allen and Roman Marron entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Aiden Price started the game for the Blue Devils. The lefty went four and a third innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one. Jake Steed and Denver Crook pitched in relief, surrendering a combined seven runs on five hits in the loss.
Blue Devils saw the ball well in the loss, racking up 11 hits. Easton White and Morris each managed two hits to lead Blue Devils. Temple racked up 12 hits on the day. Tucker, Lane Summerville, and Preston Bott each racked up multiple hits for the Tigers. Temple also had a total of eight stolen bases in the game, led by Parker Andel who stole two bases on the night.
The highlight of the night for Temple was Tucker, who knocked back what proved to be the game-winning triple and also went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.