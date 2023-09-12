WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday conducted a nomination hearing for the next U.S. Air Force chief of staff, a key appointment caught up in the more than 300 military promotions currently blocked by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville in protest of the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

Gen. David W. Allvin, now vice chief of staff for the Air Force, fielded questions from senators ranging from F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine to the looming possibility of a government shutdown, which would halt some defense funding and military paychecks.