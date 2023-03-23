I have a habit of collecting books. I’ve been collecting since I was a child, but when I went to college, I discovered a whole new world. When my husband and I were first dating, one of our favorite dates was to go to Oxford Too, a used bookstore in Atlanta where poor graduate students could find gently read treasures. You can tell something about a town by whether it has a good used bookstore. Carrollton is fortunate that we have Underground Books. Every town should be so blessed.

My habit of collecting books faster than I can read them leads to piles of books on my shelves. I stack the ones I have yet to read horizontally. Once I’ve read them, I find a place for them in my collection, which is roughly organized all over our house in the twelve bookcases found in every room but the bathroom and kitchen. The first time we moved as newlyweds, we had twenty-seven boxes, no furniture, and a cat. All but five of the boxes were filled with books. Clearly, I am a committed collector.

