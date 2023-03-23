I have a habit of collecting books. I’ve been collecting since I was a child, but when I went to college, I discovered a whole new world. When my husband and I were first dating, one of our favorite dates was to go to Oxford Too, a used bookstore in Atlanta where poor graduate students could find gently read treasures. You can tell something about a town by whether it has a good used bookstore. Carrollton is fortunate that we have Underground Books. Every town should be so blessed.
My habit of collecting books faster than I can read them leads to piles of books on my shelves. I stack the ones I have yet to read horizontally. Once I’ve read them, I find a place for them in my collection, which is roughly organized all over our house in the twelve bookcases found in every room but the bathroom and kitchen. The first time we moved as newlyweds, we had twenty-seven boxes, no furniture, and a cat. All but five of the boxes were filled with books. Clearly, I am a committed collector.
My husband has gone to the dark side. He has become a digital reader, preferring to curate his extensive collection of books on his iPad. I own a Kindle and an iPad, but there is just no substitute for the feel of a good hardback book between your hands, the smooth creamy pages that ask to be turned with respect and care. Give me books, stacks and stacks of unread books.
I discovered that there is actually a name for my habit of acquiring books, stacking them, and surrounding myself with all their unread pages. It comes from my Japanese heritage, wouldn’t you know. In Japanese culture, the word tsundoku means to leave things piled up. The word originated in late 19th century Japan to describe the habit of piling up books one had yet to read. The idea was that you could be challenged by the thought of how much you have yet to learn. For me, it’s more a reminder that maybe it’s time to stop buying books and just read.
Some of us treat our sacred texts kind of like tsundoku. We leave our Bibles on the shelves, tsundoku, never opening the pages of a book that contains the words of life. We may take some comfort in having a Bible on the shelf, as though it conveys some kind of protection or intention toward good. We may plan to pick it up one day to see if it really is as life-giving as some people say it is. But mostly, we go about our busy lives, just letting it be tsundoku, sitting unopened and unread on the shelf of our life.
I don’t say this in judgment. After all, I get paid to read and think about the Bible, and some days, even I will leave it on the shelf because I get too caught up in the worries of the day. I point it out because, just like my habit of tsundoku, letting our Bibles sit on a shelf is a habit. Habits, more than good intentions or lofty ideas, are what form our lives. What we actually do or don’t do on a daily basis has more of an impact on us than any system of belief or pattern of thought. Faith is a practice, and when we neglect the primary practice of reading Scripture, our faith weakens. Just like working out our bodies builds physical muscle, so working out our faith builds spiritual muscle. One of the best workouts for faith is simply reading and studying the Word of God.
Eventually, I plan to read through my pile of books. I might die before I make it. I hope that none of us dies without opening the greatest story ever told, because we would miss out on a truly amazing adventure. And that, after all, is what a good book is, a journey into the imagination. Faith is that and so much more, and believe me, tsundoku is not a way to read your Bible. Open the pages, and you will discover all you have yet to learn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.