When I was a kid, there were two things that would land me in trouble. Not telling my mother where I was going and not telling the truth about where I’d been. I was a pretty good kid, but sometimes, I lied. Sometimes, I would hedge the truth. Oh, I was just down the street. I didn’t tell her how far down the street I had been. I could only stand about two hours of lying, and then I would confess and tell her the truth. She never seemed surprised. Just don’t do it again. I promise. Of course, that promise would last maybe a week or two. Lying can be so convenient.
And telling the truth can be dangerous. Good people, people called of God, will tell a lie when they are afraid. After Jesus was arrested, his disciples were afraid. When Peter was asked, “Aren’t you one of his disciples?” He lied and said, “I do not know him.” He said it not just once, but three times. He had been warned, and still he betrayed his friend. Unlike the other betrayer, Judas, Peter went on to redeem himself. He became a witness to the Resurrection and the Rock on which Jesus built his church. Our sins and failures are no match for the grace of God’s forgiveness.
Truth telling is a core value for people of faith and especially for Christians who follow the Way, the Truth, and the Life. If we claim to believe in the one who spoke of himself as the Truth, then shouldn’t we do our best to tell the truth and not to lie? Shouldn’t we practice what we hear preached to us? Shouldn’t we be truth-tellers and truth-bearers?
Ironically, some people don’t see the church as a truth bearer. For those who look at the church from the outside, what they see is an institution built on lies, filled with lies, and failing to admit that it lies. They see a community sitting in judgment of the world when its own house is crumbling under the weight of its hypocrisy. They see the megachurch pastor scandals, the sexual abuse scandals, the money scandals, and the long history of violence and cultural genocide in the name of God, and they wonder, “How can there be Truth in any of that?” I have days when I wonder myself whether the church as an institution can be redeemed.
But here’s the thing that gives me hope. For all that we fallible humans have corrupted and betrayed and lied about things, we have also created, loved, and honored the truth in ways that don’t make the headlines. Every moment of every day somewhere in the world, someone shares the love of Christ in a tangible way. They feed the hungry, heal the sick, set free the oppressed and share the truth of God’s love for everyone. They become Jesus’ hands and feet for their neighbors. They do the work of redemption for the world.
If you want to know the truth about God, then look for where God’s people are acting like Jesus and not like SNL’s church lady. Look less at those who would censor and condemn and more at those who offer forgiveness and a second chance. The truth about God is found in the lives of those who give of themselves for their neighbors, who go the second mile for someone in need, who stop and offer a cup of cold water to a stranger, who say, “You are welcome here, just as you are.”
I know my mom has forgiven me about the lies I told. She told me so every time she didn’t condemn me but encouraged me to try again. I’d like to think that God is at least as forgiving as my mama. I’ve had a few years to practice telling the truth. It’s rather simple. The greatest truth about God is the one we learned in Sunday School. God is love. God loves you. It’s the only truth that anyone needs to hear. I should know. It’s my job to preach it every Sunday and all the days between. God loves you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.