When I was a kid, there were two things that would land me in trouble. Not telling my mother where I was going and not telling the truth about where I’d been. I was a pretty good kid, but sometimes, I lied. Sometimes, I would hedge the truth. Oh, I was just down the street. I didn’t tell her how far down the street I had been. I could only stand about two hours of lying, and then I would confess and tell her the truth. She never seemed surprised. Just don’t do it again. I promise. Of course, that promise would last maybe a week or two. Lying can be so convenient.

And telling the truth can be dangerous. Good people, people called of God, will tell a lie when they are afraid. After Jesus was arrested, his disciples were afraid. When Peter was asked, “Aren’t you one of his disciples?” He lied and said, “I do not know him.” He said it not just once, but three times. He had been warned, and still he betrayed his friend. Unlike the other betrayer, Judas, Peter went on to redeem himself. He became a witness to the Resurrection and the Rock on which Jesus built his church. Our sins and failures are no match for the grace of God’s forgiveness.

Trending Videos