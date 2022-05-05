Truman L. Keener, 89, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.
He was born on June 23, 1932, in Rome, the son of the late Newt Keener and the late Ollie Mae Nation Keener.
He attended the University of Tennessee for four years earning a Bachelor’s degree and proudly served two years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Goodyear for more than 30 years.
He is preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his daughters, Renee Keener and Janet Keener; two grandchildren, Scott Elliott and Kristy Elliott; and four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Baylie, Logan and Blakley.
The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Todd Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated and the ashes will be buried at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
