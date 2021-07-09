Mr. Troy Larry Smith, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on July 7, 2021. He was 68.
Mr. Smith was born on Aug. 27, 1952, to the late Rev. Troy and Nellie Rosalee Smith.
He was retired from Hanna Electric where he worked as an electrician.
He was a great husband, papa, son, brother, and friend. He liked to hunt and fish and watch football and car racing on TV. But most of all, he loved his family and loved being with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Champion, and his brother-in-law, Rodney Ward.
Survivors include his wife, Deloris Smith; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ellis and Sandra Smith, of Bowdon, Roger and Dennice Smith, of Ranburne, and Randy Smith, of Bowdon; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Dale Ward, of Ranburne, Deborah and Dennis Lovvorn, of Pine Hill, Jackie and Randy Gosdin, of Gray Hill, Rita and Stacey Stephens, of Ranburne, and Renee and Ken Britt, of Bowdon; his stepchildren, Tiffany Daniel, of Mt. Zion, Christopher Lewis, of Carrollton, and Ashely Lewis, of Carrollton; and his grandchildren, Nikeya Lewis, DeAsia Lewis, Briona Lewis, Cason Lewis, Joseph Daniel, Camielle Daniel, and Hannah Daniel.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., but no formal services are planned.
In accordance to his wishes, his body was cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
