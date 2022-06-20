Troy Gerald Carroll, 80, of Temple, passed away June18, 2022. He was born on December 22, 1941. He is the son of the late Troy Carroll and the late Bernice Mildred Parrish.
He loved his family and his country. Gerald was Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He also played baseball in the minor leagues. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant sibling and his sister Nancy Carroll Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Terri and Wes Davison of Temple, Georgia; brother, Gary and Barbara Carroll of Weeki Wachee, Florida; grandchildren, Anna and Josh Denard, Austin Davison and Grace; two great grandchildren, Josiah Denard and Elsie Denard; special friend, Red Tyson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. The inurnment will take place at Center Point Methodist Church in Temple. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheirmer’s Foundation.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
