Troy Earnest

Troy Walker Earnest, 58, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.
He was born on May 5, 1963, in Carrollton, the son of the late Alton Walker Earnest Jr., and the late Reba Nell Danie Earnest.
Troy was a 1981 Graduate of Carrollton High School and worked as a Codes Enforcement officer for Carroll County. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and Buck Creek Masonic Lodge #639 F&AM.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
