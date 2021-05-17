Trojans win school's 28th state track title

There is a sign at Carrollton High’s Grisham Stadium that lists the state championships won by the Trojans football, track, cross country and cheerleading teams.
On Monday morning, athletic director Paul Fitz-Simons was probably calling a painter to add the newest title after the Trojan boys track and field team on Saturday notched No. 28 at the Class 6A meet held here over the weekend.
In his first year at the helm of Carrollton’s trophy-laden track program, and following boys and girls cross country region title seasons last fall, coach Jimmy Sorrels guided a talented team that clinched the championship early in the afternoon of Day III competition. The Trojans, with a total of 70.5 points, ran past runner-up Alexander, which finished with 47.
Leading the way with individual state championships were Amare Hall in the boys’ long jump (23-03) and Grant Briscoe in the boys’ pole vault (16-02). Hall was also fifth in the triple jump (43-09.75) and ninth in the high jump (6-02).
Four Carrollton athletes who placed among the top four in their events included Taarig Miles (fourth 100-meter dash), Justin Parham (fourth 800-meter run/1:57.22), Kareem Nazim (third pole vault 14-06) and Montavious Holts (third discus 152-02).
Other Trojans who competed included Collin Jones (sixth in the 3,200-meter run/9:28.26 and 10th 1,600-meter run/4:25.24), Jaylen Marsh (fifth in the 400-meter dash/49.26), David Johns (sixth in the 300-meter hurdles/40.55) and Mike Higgins (fifth in the high jump/6-04).
In the relay competition, the Trojans placed second in the boys 4x800-meters), seventh in the boys 4x100 meters (3:22.53), and eighth in the 4x400 (3:24.52).
From the Lady Trojans team, Kayla Pinkard was victorious in the girls’ triple jump (41-06), Payton Phillips in the girls’ pole vault (13-05.5), and Jada Marsh in the girls’ discus (146-09). Pinkard also placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.27) and eighth in the high jump (5-00).
• Grisham Stadium also staged the track and field championships for Class 5A Thursday through Saturday. Villa Rica High’s Jacoby Johnson was inches away from the first-place winner in the boys shot put. He settled for second at 52-11.5, the winning throw being 53-05.
• In other GHSA track and field state meets, the Central High Lions went to Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany for the Class AAAA championships. Cortland Caldwell took second in the boys discus throw at 161-10, and in other field events Destin Smith was sixth in the pole vault and Kameron Edge sixth in the high jump.
From the Lady Lions, Kayli Miller took third in the discus at 106-07 and Rachel Wilson fourth in the shot put. Janea Adams ran to fifth in the 100-meter dash finals and ninth in the 200 meters, Madelyn Hull leapt to sixth in the triple jump and Lucy Barker paced eighth in the 3,200-meter run.
At McEachern High in Powder Springs was the 2A meet, where Temple High’s Daiyanna Cooper was the runner-up in the girls shot put at 40-08 and Kierra Montgomery placed fourth in the 200-meter dash.
