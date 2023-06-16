AUBURN, Ala. — Carrollton High School's football team played in their first seven-on-seven tournament as a team at Auburn University on Thursday, and they defeated the hometown Auburn High School to win the tournament.

According to head coach Joey King, the Trojans went 2-1 in pool play before the bracket, their only loss being to the same team they faced in the championship game, a 22-21 last-second decision. Then, as the two seed, the Trojans went undefeated in the 16-team bracket, avenging their pool play loss with a championship win.