AUBURN, Ala. — Carrollton High School's football team played in their first seven-on-seven tournament as a team at Auburn University on Thursday, and they defeated the hometown Auburn High School to win the tournament.
According to head coach Joey King, the Trojans went 2-1 in pool play before the bracket, their only loss being to the same team they faced in the championship game, a 22-21 last-second decision. Then, as the two seed, the Trojans went undefeated in the 16-team bracket, avenging their pool play loss with a championship win.
"We lost the very first game we played to the team we beat in the championship," King said. "After that, our kids settled down rolled on and did a great job of competing all day."
Despite ending the day by taking home a first-place trophy among several highly-touted recruits, Coach King indicated this is nothing new for his team.
"I really didn't find out anything I don't already know about our guys. They're going to fight, they're going to compete. I though they did a really good job of that—encouraging each other and down the stretch made plays when we needed to make plays."
Among many highlights for the Trojans, offensive lineman Zykie Helton made perhaps the most out-of-the-ordinary play of the day, as the big man got in on both the receiving and scoring action, bringing a large level of excitement to the end of pool play.
"It was the last game of pool play," King recalled. "He'd been asking to catch a slant route. We were running out of time, and he asked if we got the ball back again, could we throw Big Z a slant. So we put him in."
"I can't remember how many seconds we had left, maybe 35 seconds left or something. He ran a slant, and it bounced off his hands into the air and then he caught it. We still had some time left, so they did a little hurry up and got on the ball and threw him a slant again."
At this point, King says there were only about eight seconds left in the game, but the Trojans were in scoring position, so rising sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis stepped back and delivered a fade ball to Helton in the end zone, and he made the catch as the final horn sounded.
"Everybody that was there watching it went crazy," King said. "It literally was right as the horn went off. Auburn (University)'s team had just finished up a little workout, so a couple of their players were standing in the corner of the end zone."
Said King, "Of course, when Z (Helton) made the play our guys went crazy, their guys went crazy, and some guys from the other team went crazy. So it was a pretty fun moment for a big guy."
