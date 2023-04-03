Trojans win 2nd region series in sweep of Westlake

Pitcher CJ Morris earned the win for Carrollton at home last Friday, lasting five innings in a 7-2 win to seal a region series sweep over Westlake.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton's varsity baseball team secured their second region series win last week, defeating Westlake in game three 7-2 at home on Friday to complete the three-game sweep.

The Trojans also earned wins of 9-2 and 13-1 on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, respectively.

