Trojans win 2nd region series in sweep of Westlake

Carrollton's varsity baseball team secured their second region series win last week, defeating Westlake in game three 7-2 at home on Friday to complete the three-game sweep.
The Trojans also earned wins of 9-2 and 13-1 on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, respectively.
Westlake came out of the dugout swinging at the Trojans' Cole Field Friday night, scoring a go-ahead run in the top of the first, but it was a six-run second inning for the Trojans that made all the difference.
The Trojans loaded the bases with their first three batters, as Luke Turner and Seth Childers singled and Bryce Kingeter walked. Turner found home on a wild pitch, then Lane Bell tapped a sacrifice bunt, putting Carrollton ahead 2-1.
Then, similar to the first game of the Westlake series, freshman designated hitter Evan Moody provided a spark, this time clearing the bases with a two-run homer to left field.
On the next two at-bats, Andrew Albertus walked and Landon Eubanks singled, setting Maddox Monsour up for a two-RBI double, making the Trojan lead 6-1 before a pair of fly outs ended the big inning.
Westlake responded with one run in the next half frame, but the Lions did not score again after that point, while Carrollton added one insurance run late in the sixth, as Eubanks scored on a ball put into play by Turner.
Carrollton starting pitcher CJ Morris earned the win on the mound for Carrollton, surrendering two runs on four hits through five complete innings, tossing four strikeouts.
John Cobb pitched the final two innings in relief, allowing two hits and hurling six strikeouts to seal the win in crunch time.
On offense, the Trojans earned nine hits compared to six for Westlake.
Monsour and Turner led the effort in hits, each earning two on three plate appearances. Monsour and Moody led the way in RBIs with two each.
Carrollton (13-8, 5-1) will now turn their attention to non-region action this week with a double header at Newnan on Monday and a single game at home against Woodward Academy this Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.
Next week, the Trojans will close out their region schedule with a series against East Coweta (18-2, 6-0) to decide who comes out on top in 7A Area 2.
Carrollton will have the home-field advantage for this series, playing at Cole Field on that Tuesday and Friday, with a trip to Sharpsburg, Ga. sandwiched in between these that Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.