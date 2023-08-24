Trojans top Lions in three sets

Central’s Kamry McEwen (6, left) and Carrollton’s Maddi Hoffman (7, right) meet at the net Wednesday evening. Carrollton went on to win the match in three sets, winning the third set 15-7.

 Photo / Tucker Cole

Carrollton High School’s volleyball team hosted both Central Carroll and Starr’s Mill for a pair of mid-week volleyball matches on Wednesday.

The main rivalry game between Central and Carrollton was the first game of the afternoon, and it came down to the third set with Carrollton ultimately pulling away for the 2-1 win.