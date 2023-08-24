Trojans top Lions in three sets

Carrollton High School’s volleyball team hosted both Central Carroll and Starr’s Mill for a pair of mid-week volleyball matches on Wednesday.
The main rivalry game between Central and Carrollton was the first game of the afternoon, and it came down to the third set with Carrollton ultimately pulling away for the 2-1 win.
Carrollton’s Andi Balega led the winning effort in kills through three sets with a total of 12, also adding five digs. Izzie Fortner led the Trojans in digs with eight. The team also had a total of six aces from four different players, including two each from Jacey Sabo and Presley Mashburn.
For the Lions, it was more of an evenly-spread effort on the attack, led by Jordyn Quattlebaum with nine kills. Libero Ava Donaldson also had a solid night with nine digs. Central had five aces serving through three sets, four of which were by Quattlebaum.
In the first set, Carrollton got ahead quickly and Central did not manage to pick up the slack, trailing for the entire set for an eventual 25-20 decision, with Sabo delivering the final kill.
It was the opposite story in the second set, as the Lions jumped ahead in the beginning and held on to the lead for the rest of the set. Carrollton did surge at match point and scored five consecutive points, but it was not enough, and Central won 25-19.
Despite dropping set two, Carrollton started out fast in the deciding set and reached the winning 15 before Central reached double digits, winning 15-7.
Both Carrollton and Central went on to fall to Starr’s Mill in two sets later that evening.
Carrollton (4-3) was scheduled to be at Villa Rica on Thursday and they will travel to Starr’s Mill for the Volleybrawl Tournament on Saturday.
Central (7-5-1) was scheduled to play Bremen and Paulding County on Thursday, and they will join the Trojans in the Volleybrawl Tournament at Starr’s Mill on Saturday.
