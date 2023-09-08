It was the same song, second verse for the Carrollton Trojans at Grisham Stadium on Friday night as they played a game of deja vu with a 50-0 pasting of their cross county rivals from Villa Rica.
Last year on the Wildcats’ home field, coach Joey King’s squad took home a 69-0 victory.
Carrollton took a 36-0 lead at halftime and added a pair of second0half touchdowns to rack up their third consecutive win following a season opening loss to Langston Hughes.
The Trojan offense charted big numbers, racking up 367 total yards, including 272 through the air led by JuJu Lewis’s 15 of 22 performance that accounted for 261 yards and three touchdowns. The big one was a 67-yard completion to Christian Ward just four minutes into the game.
But the Carrollton defense also did its part by holding the Wildcats to 77 total yards on 40 plays, including a safety by by junior Jacob Levy that put his team on top 2-0 with 10:24 on the first quarter clock.
After the long TD bomb from Lewis to Ward, the Trojans were quickly up 16-0.
The Wildcats mounted ta drive to the Trojan 42 midway in the first period but were held on a fourth and third.
The second half was much of the same as Carrollton added a pair of scores on a 19-yard scoring strike from Lewis to A.J. McNeil and backup quarterback Dylann Bishop with 6:26 left in the game.
The Trojans were hard to stop when the got in the red zone as they scored on 6 of 7 possession inside the Wildcats’ 20-yard line.
For the game, Kimauri Farmer led Carrollton on the ground with 59 yards, but made them count for three touchdowns.
For the Wildcats, they were led by Jaiden Terry with 30 yards and Zhay Bell who threw for 43.
Next week, Carrollton will be at home again when Jenkins High of Savannah comes to Grisham Stadium in a non-region matchup. Villa Rica will be on the road at Tri-Cities for a region contest.
