The Carrollton Trojans took back the lead late in Friday’s game against the South Paulding Spartans, ending with a 28-21 win.
The Trojans first went up 7-0 with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Julian Lewis to Takare Lipscomb on third and two.
The Spartans would come charging back in the rest of the first quarter, however, as running back Jamarion Wilcox broke away for a huge 55-yard rushing touchdown and quarterback Kasen Weisman found Gabe Bobbit for a 24-yard score. With one two-point conversion, it was 15-7 South Paulding at the end of the first.
Lewis would follow with two touchdown passes to give Carrollton a 21-15 lead going into the half, finding both Bryce Hicks and Caleb Odom for scores of 24 yards and 40 yards, respectively.
In the third quarter, South Paulding went right back into the action, as Weisman found Hayden Jackson for a 15-yard tying touchdown. After a missed extra point, it would be 21-21 going into the fourth.
Carrollton’s Hicks would score the winning touchdown on a 26-yard touchdown from Lewis with over six minutes left in the game.
South Paulding had a chance to go back and tie it up, but with a Michael Braden interception of S. Paulding’s Weisman, and the Trojans were able to run out the clock for a 28-21 win.
