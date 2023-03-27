Trojans sweep road games to win first region series

Despite a 9-5 loss at home on Wednesday of last week, Carrollton baseball won both of their road games against the Campbell Spartans in region play last week, 6-2 and 9-3, to win the series.
Carrollton 6, Campbell 2
The Trojans scored four runs in the top of the first and held onto that lead for the rest of the game to begin their three-game series with Campbell last Tuesday.
Three-straight Carrollton batters walked to start of the inning, and four runs were scored on a sac fly by Carson Sewell and RBI singles by Luke Turner and Bryce Kingeter.
Sewell was also the winning pitcher for the Trojans, starting the game and lasting five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and tossing one strikeout. John Cobb closed the final two innings in relief without allowing a hit and adding three strikeouts.
Campbell’s only two runs of the night came at the tail end of Sewell’s stint on the mound in the fifth inning.
Carrollton earned eight total hits, led by Turner who went three-for-four with two RBIs, as well as Andrew Albertus and Landon Eubanks, who had two hits each.
Carrollton 5, Campbell 9
The second game of the series was a near-mirror image of the first, with Campbell taking a four-run lead early and holding onto it for the rest of the game on Wednesday.
Carrollton put together a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was not enough to overcome what the Spartans had built early on.
Malik Kemp took the loss for Carrollton, starting the game and lasting one third of an inning while surrendering four runs on one hit and four walks.
Campbell out-hit Carrollton nine to five in the Trojans’ loss. Leading the way for the Trojans were Albertus and Maddox Monsour, who both went two for three.
Down by a score of 9-2 with two outs away, Albertus singled on a hard ground ball, scoring one run to spark a late surge for the Trojans. Following a Eubanks walk, Monsour tripled to center field, scoring two more.
Despite the swing in momentum, Sewell popped out on the next at-bat trying to put the ball into play, and Campbell took game two in the Trojans’ house.
Carrollton 9, Campbell 3
Like game one, Carrollton held the lead for the entirety of the game to close out the series, reinforcing their control with five runs in the sixth inning on Friday.
Monsour made a statement early in the first inning, knocking back a bomb over the left-field fence on an 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
After a double play ended the Spartans’ first frame, Carrollton added two more runs in the second as Kingeter scored on a wild pitch and Eubanks hit an RBI single.
A total of four runs walked home during the Trojans’ big five-run inning, and the other crossed the plate on an Albertus single. Campbell scored two runs in the seventh inning, but pitcher CJ Morris dealt the final strikeout to end the inning and seal the series win.
Cobb was the starting pitcher for Carrollton this time, retiring three batters while allowing one run on seven hits, and Morris pitched the final two innings in relief.
On offense, it was a balanced ten-hit attack for the Trojans, with Albertus, Eubanks, and Sewell all leading the charge with two hits each.
Next Up
Carrollton’s next game will be at home against Westlake on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:55 p.m. to begin this week’s three-game tilt with the Lions.
The other two games will be at Westlake on Wednesday and back in Carrollton on Friday, both games also starting a 5:55 p.m.
