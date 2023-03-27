Trojans sweep road games to win first region series

Carson Sewell hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly and was also the winning pitcher in Carrollton’s game 1 win over host Campbell last week.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Despite a 9-5 loss at home on Wednesday of last week, Carrollton baseball won both of their road games against the Campbell Spartans in region play last week, 6-2 and 9-3, to win the series.

Carrollton 6, Campbell 2

