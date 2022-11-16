Carrolton 7th Grade Football

The Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade football team won the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association Championship Saturday, Nov. 12. 

 Submitted Photo

After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12.

The seventh-grade team is led by Trojan Hall of Famer Carnell Key as head coach, and assistant coaches J.R. Freeland, Jamie Henderson (another Trojan Hall of Famer and former NFL player), Tot Hudson, Bruce Kirby, Bill Long, and Courtland Shackleford.

Trending Videos