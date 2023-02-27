A basket at the final horn was not enough for visiting Parkview here Saturday night as the Carrollton Trojans advanced to the quarter-final round of the 7A State Championship here Saturday night with an exciting 58-56 win over Parkview High.

Coach Don Bray’s boys fought off a stubborn Panthers in a rough-and-tumble game that was hard fought from the opening tip to the last second on the Criswell Court clock.

