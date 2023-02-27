A basket at the final horn was not enough for visiting Parkview here Saturday night as the Carrollton Trojans advanced to the quarter-final round of the 7A State Championship here Saturday night with an exciting 58-56 win over Parkview High.
Coach Don Bray’s boys fought off a stubborn Panthers in a rough-and-tumble game that was hard fought from the opening tip to the last second on the Criswell Court clock.
“I thought we played hard, but so did they,” an obviously drained Bray said after the game.
“We started out with a pretty good lead (23-8 at the end of the first period) early in the game, but they kept coming back,” he noted, “and you have to give them credit for that.”
The Panthers had a 12-4 run late in the second quarter and trailed by only four, 29-25, after they hit a long three-pointer. Carrollton had a chance a chance to extend its lead in the closing seconds of the first half following a Parkview turnover, but a three-point attempt by Eli Pippins rimmed out as the Trojans took a 30-25 into the locker room.
The visitors continued to hang close in the third period and trailed by only four, 42-38, with 1:16 showing after notching a three-pointer.
But Hudson Blackmon matched Parkview’s tray with a three-point bomb of his own at the horn to give Carrollton a 47-38 advantage going into the final quarter.
Leading 56-49 after O’Brien Watkins hit both ends of a one-and-one from the line with 1:30 remaining in the game, the Trojans went into four-corner offense. The Panthers got the ball back, however, following a Carrollton turnover and pulled within three, 56-53, on a pair of free throws with 33.6 seconds left.
More free throws followed as the final seconds ticked away. The Trojans’ O’Brien Watkins was fouled and hit 1 of 2 free shots to put the Trojans up, 58-54, with 30 seconds left.
Caleb Odom paced Carrollton with 21 points and Watkins added 15.
Mike Matthews led Parkview with 27.
A basket at the final horn was good for Parkview to make the final 58-56, but Carrollton, now 22-6 on the season, moves on to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal bout here against Cherokee County High, 23-6, a team that knocked off Berkmar, 73-58, to earn its berth.
