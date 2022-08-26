The Carrollton Lady Trojans and Heard County Lady Braves softball game was tied at 4-4 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when Carrollton's Alaina Parks stole home plate to give Carrollton a 5-4 win over the defending 2A state-champion Heard County Braves on Thursday.

Carrollton had gained a 2-0 lead through the first four innings of play. The Lady Trojans scored on a bunt single by Kaila Phillips in the first and a double by Amira Johnson in the third, and pitcher Audrey Lassetter and the Trojan defense kept Heard scoreless through four innings.

