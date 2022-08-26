The Carrollton Lady Trojans and Heard County Lady Braves softball game was tied at 4-4 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when Carrollton's Alaina Parks stole home plate to give Carrollton a 5-4 win over the defending 2A state-champion Heard County Braves on Thursday.
Carrollton had gained a 2-0 lead through the first four innings of play. The Lady Trojans scored on a bunt single by Kaila Phillips in the first and a double by Amira Johnson in the third, and pitcher Audrey Lassetter and the Trojan defense kept Heard scoreless through four innings.
However, the Lady Braves found their biggest inning of the night in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs on a big hit by Hannah Wright. Wright doubled on a line drive in the direction of Carrollton left fielder Mariah Daniel, and three runners all crossed the plate.
Now down 3-2, Carrollton found another one-run frame in the bottom of the fifth to even up the game, as Kyla Harley touched home on an Olivia Mason sacrifice fly to center field. It was 3-3.
But Heard County would not go down without a battle. The Lady Braves kept their baserunners flowing, and on an RBI double by Taylor Bailey, they retook the lead, 4-3.
Carrollton needed a score, and that is exactly what they got in the bottom of the sixth, as Emma Osborne scored on a ball put into play by Daniel. Not only did they get the tying run, but they also found what would be the game-winning run on the aforementioned steal by Parks.
It was a good night for both teams in the circle, as starters LilyRae Fulford (Heard) and Lasseter (Carrollton) both pitched the entirety of the game.
Fulford allowed five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Lasseter allowed four scores on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Second baseman Carroll led Heard County in hits, going two-for-three at the plate.
As for the Lady Trojans, both Harley and Phillips had multiple hits, with Harley leading the way with three hits on three at-bats.
Carrollton (6-3, 1-0 in region) will finish up a tournament with Pickens, East Paulding and Ridgeland today. Their next single game will be a region game at Pebblebrook on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Heard County (5-4, 1-0 in region) will also be in region action on Tuesday, as they travel to Temple High School, also at 5:30 p.m.
