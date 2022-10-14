Jay Farmer Carrollton Football

Jay Farmer (45, in white) and a host of Carrollton Trojans combine to tackle Pebblebrook’s Jamalachi Johnson in a 42-12 win over Pebblebrook.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

MABLETON — After a big region win at Grisham Stadium last week, the Carrollton Trojans kept their season record spotless as they moved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-AAAAAAA play with a 42-12 win over the Pebblebrook Falcons in Mableton on Friday night.

Scrambling freshman quarterback sensation JuJu Lewis continued to dazzle with his legs and arm as he threw for 368 yards and 5 touchdowns on a sizzling 22 for 26 completion rate.

Trending Videos