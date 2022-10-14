MABLETON — After a big region win at Grisham Stadium last week, the Carrollton Trojans kept their season record spotless as they moved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-AAAAAAA play with a 42-12 win over the Pebblebrook Falcons in Mableton on Friday night.
Scrambling freshman quarterback sensation JuJu Lewis continued to dazzle with his legs and arm as he threw for 368 yards and 5 touchdowns on a sizzling 22 for 26 completion rate.
Next week, Coach Joey King’s squad continues region play when the Trojans travel to Westlake in Atlanta. The Lions, who defeated Pebblebrook last Friday, 27-11, enjoyed an open date this week.
Hicks got the scoring started for Carrollton on his team’s second possession of the game when he scored from the four-yard-line with 2:52 left in the first period. Jacob Russell booted the PAT for the 7-0 lead.
Lewis later found Bryce Hicks on a 4-yard TD pass three minutes into the second quarter.
After the Falcons narrowed the gap to 14-6 on an 81-yard breakaway scamper, Carrollton tight end Caleb Odom caught a 13-yard pass from Lewis to extend the Trojans lead to 21-6.
Takare Lipscomb hauled in a 13-yard TD strike from Lewis with 35 seconds left in the half to send Carrollton into the locker room with 27-6 lead.
The second half continued to be dominated by the visitors from Carrollton as Lipscomb reeled in another touchdown pass from Lewis to complete the 42-12 decision.
About the only negative factor in the game for the Trojans was that they were flagged for 12 penalties.
