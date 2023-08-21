Carrollton softball started out region play last Wednesday in perhaps the best way imaginable, defeating Westlake 19-1 in a three-inning run-rule win.
After the big region win, the Lady Trojans suffered two losses in non-region tournament play the following Saturday, 5-2 to Blessed Trinity and 7-6 to Walnut Grove in extra innings. After a potential bid to get back near the .500 mark, the Lady Trojans now find themselves with a record of 2-7 on the year.
Three different Trojans had multiple hits in Wednesday’s big victory, led by Audrey Lasseter who went a perfect four-for-four at the plate, as well as Payton Johnson and Amira Johnson who both had two hits on the night.
Brooklyn Boddie got the start in the circle and pitched one inning, and reliever Maycie Guest earned the win for the remaining two innings.
The Trojans scored ten runs in the first inning alone, starting with a two-run home run by Amira Johnson. In the inning, they capitalized on three singles, two doubles, a batter hit by a pitch, a walk, and four errors.
Westlake scored their only run of the night after Jayeda Grace was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. But Carrollton pitcher Brooklyn Boddie cleaned up thereafter with two strikeouts to leave runners stranded.
Up 10-1, Carrollton continued to add on in the second inning with seven more runs, this time thanks to three errors, five singles, a double, and a walk.
Three strikeouts later, this time tossed by Guest, the Trojans were back up to bat. Lasseter added the capping two runs on a double for the 19-1 final decision.
In Saturday’s loss to Blessed Trinity, the Trojans took an early 2-0 lead batting in the top of the first thanks to RBIs from Lasseter and Kaitie Thornton. But the Trojans were unable to produce a run thereafter, and the Titans scored five runs combined through the last three innings for the win.
The Trojans’ final game of Saturday afternoon was a thriller. Down 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Carrollton rallied to score six runs to take the lead for the first time. Then, Walnut Grove did just enough to keep the game going, tying things up 6-6 with two runs in the seventh.
It took until the top of the ninth inning for the score to change, with Walnut Grove batting in a run on a two-out RBI single.
Carrollton put two batters on base in the bottom of the frame, but a double play ended the game.
This week, Carrollton (2-7, 1-0) will be at home against Cedartown on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and at home against Heard County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
