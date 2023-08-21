Trojans earn big win over Westlake, drop two Saturday games

Carrollton’s Amira Johnson hit a two-run home run to start off Carrollton’s 19-1 win over Westlake last week.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton softball started out region play last Wednesday in perhaps the best way imaginable, defeating Westlake 19-1 in a three-inning run-rule win.

After the big region win, the Lady Trojans suffered two losses in non-region tournament play the following Saturday, 5-2 to Blessed Trinity and 7-6 to Walnut Grove in extra innings. After a potential bid to get back near the .500 mark, the Lady Trojans now find themselves with a record of 2-7 on the year.