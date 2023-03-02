Odom vs Cherokee

Caleb Odom scored 26 points on Wednesday night, but the Carrollton Trojans fell 70-66 to Cherokee in the final moments of the 7A quarterfinals.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

It didn’t matter how many lead changes (a bunch), ties (even more) or instances where the referees swallowed whistles (so many), it all came down to the final minutes at Carrollton High School on Wednesday night.

In fact, with one minute to go, Cherokee County’s Tay Owens, who finished with 14 points, hit a three from the left wing with just under a minute to play that broke a tie game. It was enough to push the Warriors to a 70-66 win over the Trojans, dashing their final four hopes for the 2022-23 season.

