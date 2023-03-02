It didn’t matter how many lead changes (a bunch), ties (even more) or instances where the referees swallowed whistles (so many), it all came down to the final minutes at Carrollton High School on Wednesday night.
In fact, with one minute to go, Cherokee County’s Tay Owens, who finished with 14 points, hit a three from the left wing with just under a minute to play that broke a tie game. It was enough to push the Warriors to a 70-66 win over the Trojans, dashing their final four hopes for the 2022-23 season.
Clearly, the game plan for the Trojans in the fourth was to make sure Caleb Odom touched the basketball as much as possible, and as a result, the Trojans spent much of the quarter at the foul line, especially Odom who hit three from the stripe in the first two minutes of the fourth. Odom finished with 26 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Seven of his fourth-quarter points came at the foul line.
The Trojans drew even at 59-59 on an O’Brien Watkins slice and dice through the Warriors’ defense, finishing with the reverse layup.
He gave the Trojans the lead at the foul line, running the break in transition after a Cherokee miss with 4:09 to play.
Watkins hit both foul shots to put the Trojans up 61-59 and scored 15 points on the night.
Another steal and subsequent foul in the backcourt put Pippins, who chipped in 11 points, at the foul line. His two makes capped a 6-0 run. However modest it seemed, 6-0 was the longest run of the night to that point. The run ended on the Warriors’ next trip.
Neither team enjoyed more than a five-point lead, and when they did enjoy a cushion, it wasn't for very long.
After the Warriors jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, two because of an Odom goaltending call and a three from the right corner, Odom took over with a drive and a foul shot on two separate trips to cut the lead to two.
The Warriors led by as many as five again before the Trojans put a couple stops together on defense.
The first-period margin, 20-17, was equivalent to the amount of misses (3) at the foul line by the Trojans in the first eight minutes.
The Trojans drew even immediately in the opening seconds of the second quarter as Hudson Blackmon’s three from the left corner tied the game at 20-20.
The Trojans tied the game again after Odom’s dunk off of Watkins’ miss.
Watkins gave the Trojans their first lead on a drive and scoop shot with 5:44 to go in the first half. The subsequent foul shot rattled out. Nonetheless, Carrollton led 26-24.
The two teams continued to trade buckets. Odom’s second dunk of the game and the quarter came on a drive down the left side of the lane for a rim-rattling jam with two hands that put the Trojans up 28-26. His third came on the next trip which put the Trojans up by three.
The two teams traded buckets throughout most of the rest of the quarter, but the Trojans came up empty on two trips including the final shot of the half which found Carrollton down 38-34 at the break.
The Trojans finished their Elite 8 season with a 22-7 record, including a region title.
