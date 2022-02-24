Carrollton’s first-round playoff game on Wednesday night against the Centennial Knights came down to the final seconds with Carrollton winning 48-45 advancing to the second round.
Centennial finished the season with a 20-6 record.
With less than 10 seconds left, and up by a point, Terrell Carmichael’s transition bucket banked in with what proved to be the game winner with 8.9 seconds left.
The Knight’s had a chance for a game-tying shot, but Abdulh Diaby’s three bounced off the rim just before the buzzer.
Things were close in final minutes of the fourth. Diaby knocked down a crucial three-pointer from the right wing got the Knights within a point with a minute and a half left.
In their ensuing trip after Diaby’s three, the Trojans bled some time off the clock forcing the Knights to foul to get the ball back with 36.2 seconds left. O’Brien Watkins missed the front end of a one-and one, giving the Knight’s what they were looking for — an opportunity for the game-winner.
But Carrollton’s Keshaun Pace came away with a steal a pass was tipped on the right side of the three-point arc, and the Trojans pushed the ball down the floor for Carmicheal’s game-winning layup.
Pace slammed down a celebratory dunk a few moments after the buzzer, and head coach Don Bray ran out on the court, took off his glasses, and waved his arms up and down to hype up each side of the bleachers.
After the game, Bray addressed the importance of his team’s defense.
“They know as long as they played D, they’ve always got a shot at the game,” he said.
Bray also spoke about his team and their mentality going into the state playoffs, especially after winning their region and entering the tournament as a No. 1 seed.
“We’ve adopted a model of ‘why not us?’ ” Bray went back to the region tournament, “Coming into the East Paulding game, I told them, if we get in, we’re going to win the tournament, and lo and behold, we won the tournament. We’re just getting better and better. Those kids, they’re not ready to stop playing. They love it.”
The Trojans (18-11) play again at home in the second round against Evans on Saturday.
