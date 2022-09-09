When the Carrollton Trojans' freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis took the field for the second half of Friday's county rivalry at Villa Rica's Sam McIntyre Stadium, he had completed 11 of 18 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.
On two consecutive passes, Lewis found Takare Lipscomb for 27 yards and Caleb Odom for 25 yards. That was before two minutes had elapsed in the third quarter which fueled the Trojans' 52-0 route of the Wildcats.
It was a fast start for the Trojans, and Villa Rica didn't have an answer.
Three plays, three net yards. That was the Wildcats' first series which took all of two minutes.
Bryce Hicks capped off Carrollton's two-minute first drive with a two-yard touchdown with 7:55 to play in the first quarter.
Carrollton got to the Wildcats' eight in the waning seconds of the first quarter. But a personal foul penalty put the Trojans at the 24. A pass from Lewis to Seth Childers on the final first quarter play put the Trojans on the 10.
On 3rd and 7, a pass to Childers fell incomplete under Wildcats' pressure. The Trojans had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Jacob Russell with just 11 seconds gone in the second quarter.
The Trojans struck on special teams after holding Villa Rica on a three and out when Keshun Johnson fielded a punt and zigged-zagged for a 46-yard TD. Russell's PAT put the Trojans up 17-0 with 10:10 to go in the half.
A double reverse pass from Will Wallace to Devon Barnes gave the Wildcats (1-2) a bit of momentum to Carrollton's 30.
Jake Hererra got the Cats inside the red zone, but a throw down the sidelines was tipped and grabbed by Myles Butler at the Trojans' 15.
With 5:41 to go, Lewis found a wide open Lipscomb down the middle for a 60-yard TD. That put the Trojans up 24-0 and all but out of reach of the Wildcats.
The Trojans tacked on another TD before the half on a 1-yard dive by Hicks after Jamun Evans got most of the real estate including a 40-yard breakaway setting up Hicks' second score. Evans was able to enjoy touchdown glory from three yards out with 17 seconds to go in the third.
31-0 is where things stood at the half.
It took just 51 seconds into the second half for Carrollton (4-0) to score their fifth TD of the night. After Lewis' scramble to the 27 after a holding penalty, he found Lipscomb for the second time on the next play.
After a Wildcats' turnover, Lewis found Odom from 25 yards out.
