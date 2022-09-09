When the Carrollton Trojans' freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis took the field for the second half of Friday's county rivalry at Villa Rica's Sam McIntyre Stadium, he had completed 11 of 18 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

On two consecutive passes, Lewis found Takare Lipscomb for 27 yards and Caleb Odom for 25 yards. That was before two minutes had elapsed in the third quarter which fueled the Trojans' 52-0 route of the Wildcats. 

