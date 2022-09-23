If you like stingy defense and low-scoring games, Friday night’s homecoming contest at Grisham Stadium between the Carrollton Trojans and Hillgrove Hawks would not have been to your liking.
In an offensive battle featuring 812 yards of total offense and 84 total points, the the two 7A teams lit up the scoreboard and statistical chart as Coach Joey King’s squad remained unbeaten and extended its season record to 6-0 with a 56-28 victory.
Members of the same overall classification, but in different regions, the two teams roared up, down and around the turf like a pair of pinball machine wizards.
But when the nearly three-hour long battle finally ended, the Trojans remained perfect at 6-0 as they take a breather next Friday with an open date before resuming play with a home-field encounter with East Coweta on Oct. 7.
That game will be the first Region 2-7A matchup of the year for Carrollton.
The Trojans wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as they took the opening kickoff, marched 70 yards in only three plays to take a quick 7-0 lead on a 68-yard TD strike from freshman quarterback JuJu Lewis to Kyun Cofer and Jacob Russell’s PAT.
Carrollton quickly got the ball back when Brodie Bradburn recovered a fumble. Bryce Hicks followed with a 46-yard dash and then scored from the 2. With Russell’s extra point, the Trojans were up 14-0.
Takare Lipscomb extended the lead to a 21-0 margin with a dazzling 92-yard scoring run before Hillgrove got its first score.
The Trojans added a pair of scores before the half, while the Hawks scored twice to make the halftime score, 35-14.
While Carrollton notched three touchdowns in the second half on a Lewis-to-Seth Childers 23-yard score, a 37-scoring strike from Lewis to Kiyun Cofer, and a 52-yard TD run by Hicks, Hillgrove scored twice.
Individually, Hicks ran for 114 yards and Lewis completed 17 of 31 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns.
