Bryce Hicks Hillgrove

Carrollton cruised to a 56-28 win over Hillgrove on homecoming night. Pictured is Bryce Hicks.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

If you like stingy defense and low-scoring games, Friday night’s homecoming contest at Grisham Stadium between the Carrollton Trojans and Hillgrove Hawks would not have been to your liking.

In an offensive battle featuring 812 yards of total offense and 84 total points, the the two 7A teams lit up the scoreboard and statistical chart as Coach Joey King’s squad remained unbeaten and extended its season record to 6-0 with a 56-28 victory.

