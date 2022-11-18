After giving up a an 88-yard scoring drive to their visitors from Marietta High on the Blue Devils’ initial possession of the game, the Carrollton Trojans found themselves trailing 7-0 in the second round of the 7A state playoffs Friday night at Grisham Stadium.
No sweat, literally or figuratively, on a chilly night for coach Joey King’s squad as the Trojans answered with a pair of scoring drives on consecutive possessions to take the lead and go on to a 47-14 win over the Blue Devils.
With the victory, Coach Joey King’s squad kept their season record unblemished at 12-0 and and earned a home field match here with the winner of Buford and Walton.
A hard-hitting defense that picked off five Marietta passes and an offense that rolled up 333 yards, including 147 yards on the ground and 186 through the air, thwarted the visitors from Cobb County who ended their season with a 6-6 mark.
Individually, Bryce Hicks ran for 81 yards, and quarterback Julian Lewis continued his phenomenal freshman season by completing 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Lewis spread the ball around as he completed passes to multiple receivers who each caught at least four passes. The top receivers were Takare Lipscomb who pulled in four passes for 44 yards and Kyun Cofer who also caught four for 38 yards.
After falling behind 7-0 by allowing the Blue Devils the long opening scoring drive, Carrollton got on the board when Lewis connected with Seth Childers on a 10-yard TD strike. However, the PAT kick by Jacob Russell failed, and the Trojans trailed 7-6.
But Jace Ward quickly put Carrollton in position to take the lead when he intercepted a Marietta pass on the Blue Devil 13. On a fourth and goal from the 1, Hicks bulled into the end zone, Russell booted the PAT, and the Trojans were up 13-7, never to trail again.
Hicks scored again on another 1-yard run three minutes into the second period. After Russell’s kick was blocked for the point-after, Carrollton led 19-7 with 9:15 showing on the first half clock.
Late in the quarter, Jadyn Thompson put the Trojans in position for another score when he picked off a Marietta pass to stop a Blue Devil drive on the CHS 39. It took only six plays for Carrollton to get on the board again as Hicks scored from the 2. Russell notched the PAT, and Carrollton took a 26-7 advantage into the locker room.
The second half was all Trojans as they added three more TDs on a 20-yard TD pass from Lewis to Jordan White, a 19-yard fumble pickup and score, and the finale, a Jamun Evans run of 19 yards.
For the game, the Trojans rolled up 333 total yards and allowed Marietta 191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.