Lewis, Hicks Handoff

Bryce Hicks ran for 81 yards, and quarterback Julian Lewis continued his phenomenal freshman season by completing 18 of 28 passes for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 47-14 second-round win over Marietta.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

After giving up a an 88-yard scoring drive to their visitors from Marietta High on the Blue Devils’ initial possession of the game, the Carrollton Trojans found themselves trailing 7-0 in the second round of the 7A state playoffs Friday night at Grisham Stadium.

No sweat, literally or figuratively, on a chilly night for coach Joey King’s squad as the Trojans answered with a pair of scoring drives on consecutive possessions to take the lead and go on to a 47-14 win over the Blue Devils.

Trending Videos