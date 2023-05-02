Trojans release 2023 football schedule

Carrollton High School opened Spring Practice on Monday and also released their schedule for the 2023-24 season. Kiyun Cofer catches a swing pass in Spring Practice.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

On the heels of a 7A state championship appearance in 2022, Carrollton High School released this year’s football schedule on Monday.

