Trojans release 2023 football schedule

On the heels of a 7A state championship appearance in 2022, Carrollton High School released this year’s football schedule on Monday.
On the heels of a 7A state championship appearance in 2022, Carrollton High School released this year’s football schedule on Monday.
The only different opponent compared to last season’s schedule is at the very beginning of the season, Last year, Carrollton traveled across state lines to play Gadsden City, Al. to begin the season, but this year they will open the regular season at home in Grisham Stadium, taking on the defending 6A state champions, the Langston Hughes Panthers, for their regular season opener.
The Trojans will also host their preseason action this year, as they will face Alexander again for a scrimmage on August 11.
After opening the season at home against Hughes, the Trojans will stay at home for week two as they host the South Paulding Spartans. This was Carrollton’s closest regular season contest last year from a points perspective, with the Trojans winning 28-21.
The next week, Carrollton must take a short trip north to Barron Stadium to take on the Rome Wolves, with whom the Trojans have developed a rivalry in recent years. All-time, the series between the Wolves and Trojans has been nearly even, with Carrollton now leading the series 5-4, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association, after last year’s 23-6 win.
After that, the Trojans take things back home for a Carroll-County rivalry game against Villa Rica on September 8. In a storied history between these two programs, Carrollton leads the series 46 games to five, with seven ties also recorded. Last year, the Trojans won 69-0.
Homecoming is on September 15 against Jenkins out of Savannah before the Trojans travel to Hillgrove in Powder Springs to close out their non-region schedule.
Carrollton will have a bye the week of September 29, and region play starts on the road against East Coweta. The next two weeks of region play will be back at home against Pebblebrook and Westlake, then an away game at Campbell will finish the regular season.
Trojan football also started up Spring Practice on Monday, and this will conclude on May 17.
