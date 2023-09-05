Trojans, Red Devils holding steady in GHSF Daily rankings

Bowdon’s Jordan Beasley rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns last Friday in a 42-16 win over Bremen, and the Red Devils moved up one spot in the A-DII rankings, to fourth.

 Photo by Bart Cater

Carrollton and Bowdon High School’s football teams are both holding fairly steady in Georgia High School Football’s daily rankings, the only two coverage area teams to crack the top ten this week in their respective classifications

Carrollton maintained their fifth-place spot in class 7A from last week after a 33-13 win over Rome last Friday. The Trojans were ranked second to begin the regular season.