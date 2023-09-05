Trojans, Red Devils holding steady in GHSF Daily rankings

Carrollton and Bowdon High School’s football teams are both holding fairly steady in Georgia High School Football’s daily rankings, the only two coverage area teams to crack the top ten this week in their respective classifications
Carrollton maintained their fifth-place spot in class 7A from last week after a 33-13 win over Rome last Friday. The Trojans were ranked second to begin the regular season.
Bowdon moved up one place in the rankings from fifth to fourth in class A-DII after a 42-16 win over rival Bremen in their home opener this past Friday. The Red Devils started out the season ranked first in the class.
Here are the full rankings via Georgia High School Football Daily’s newsletter for classes 7A and A-DII.
Class 7A
1. (1) Buford (3-0)
Last week: Beat North Cobb 45-28. Justin Baker’s 4-yard run with 5:30 left in the first half gave Buford the lead for good at 24-21. Baker rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Raiola was 12-of-15 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Allen had six receptions for 121 yards. Eddrick Houston had two tackles for losses and blocked a kick. Next: Sept. 15 vs. Carver-Atlanta (1-1)
2. (2) Colquitt County (3-0)
Last week: Beat Tift County 40-2. Neko Fann was 15-of-24 passing for 269 yards and five touchdowns and threw the 71st TD pass of his career, a school record. Zay Williams had 110 yards receiving, and Ny Carr had 88. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (3-0)
3. (3) Mill Creek (3-0)
Last week: Beat Archer 42-7. Shane Throgmartin was 26-of-29 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Trajen Greco had eight receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Mill Creek led 35-7 at halftime. Next: Sept. 15 vs. Cedar Grove (1-2)
4. (4) Walton (2-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pope (0-2)
5. (5) Carrollton (2-1)
Last week: Beat Rome 33-13. Ju Ju Lewis was 17-of-24 passing for 179 yards and four touchdowns, staking Carrollton to a 19-0 lead. Caleb Odom had seven receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Kimauri Farmer rushed for 198 yards on 30 carries and had two short TD receptions. Christian Kelley had two sacks for 18 lost yards and forced a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (1-1)
6. (6) Parkview (2-0)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Gwinnett (2-1)
7. (7) Westlake (3-0)
Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 46-41. Westlake scored the winning touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Sean Smith to Travis Smith with 36 seconds left. Cedar Grove threw incomplete from the Westlake 9 on the game’s final play. Smith was 12-of-21 passing for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Tomir Bransford rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Westlake lost to Cedar Grove 30-20 last season. Next: Friday vs. Southwest DeKalb (1-2)
8. (8) Milton (1-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Roswell (3-0)
9. (9) Norcross (1-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Archer (1-2)
10. (10) Grayson (2-1)
Last week: Beat Fort Dorchester, S.C., 41-0. J.D. Davis threw four TD passes, two each to John Cineas and Alex Sanchez, and scored two touchdowns. Fort Dorchester is the No. 7 team in South Carolina’s highest classification, per MaxPreps. Next: Friday at Spartanburg, S.C. (2-1)
Class A D-II
1. (1) Schley County (2-0)
Last week: Beat Early County 30-0. Jay Kanazawa was 13-of-24 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jalewis Solomon, who had six catches for 108 yards. Kanazawa also rushed for 60 yards. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (2-0)
2. (2) Manchester (2-0)
Last week: Beat Columbus 54-3. Quavion Cooper rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Justus Terry had two sacks and caused a fumble. C.J. Favors had five tackles and broke up two passes. Next: Friday vs. Lamar County (1-2)
3. (4) Macon County (3-0)
Last week: Beat Dooly County 36-30. The Bulldogs avenged a 58-26 loss and moved to 3-0 after an 0-3 start last season. The Bulldogs have also avenged losses to Whitefield Academy and Clinch County. Next: Sept. 15 vs. Greenville (0-3)
4. (5) Bowdon (1-2)
Last week: Beat Bremen 42-16. Jordan Beasley rushed for 249 yards, and Kyler McGrinn rushed for 209. Dylan McGrinn had 13 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall Square (1-2)
5. (6) Aquinas (3-0)
Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 19-17. Aquinas took a 19-7 lead midway in the third quarter on Jack Rhodes’ third TD reception, then sweated out Savannah Country Day’s missed a 42-yard field goal with three seconds left. Jim Franklin was 16-of-26 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns, all to Rhodes, who had 11 catches for 198 yards. Next: Sept. 15 at Harlem (2-1)
6. (7) Clinch County (2-1)
Last week: Beat Miller County 28-0. Aaron Bryant rushed for 151 yards on 15 carries and was 4-of-10 passing for 52 yards. Jashaun Raymond rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Cook (1-1)
7. (3) Early County (2-1)
Last week: Lost to Schley County 30-0. Early County lost four fumbles in the game and got down 20-0 in the first half. Next: Friday at Terrell County (1-0)
8. (8) McIntosh County Academy (1-1)
Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. West Nassau, Fla. (1-0)
9. (9) Greene County (3-0)
Last week: Beat Hancock Central 43-6. Greene County had nine tackles for losses by halftime while taking a 43-6 lead. Steve Miller threw two TD passes to B.J. Mullen and scored another touchdown. Next: Friday at Wilkinson County (1-1)
10. (10) Jenkins County (3-0)
Last week: Beat East Laurens 48-20. Robtravious Coney rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and caught an 83-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Cross Creek (1-0)
