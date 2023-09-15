Early on at Grisham Stadium on Friday night, it quickly became apparent that the question was not if the Carrollton Trojans would win, but by how much.
Racking up their fourth consecutive win after a season opening loss 39-34 loss to Langston Hughes, Coach Joey King’s squad had no trouble with Jenkins High. The Warriors made the 300-mile, 5-hour trip from coastal Savannah and went home with a 47-14 beating.
The Trojans scored on all four offensive possessions in the the first half and added a couple of scores on defense and special teams to take a 47-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
It took less than three minutes for Carrollton to get on the board as Julian Lewis found Jordan White on a 41-yard strike. The scoring drive took only six plays and just under two minutes. A two-point attempt failed.
After sophomore Kimauri Farmer notched the Trojans’ next score when he zipped in from 54 yards out, JuJu Lewis connected with tight end Jordan White on a 7-yard score, and Carlos Hernandez added the PAT to give Carrollton a 20-0 lead.
But the Trojans were not finished scoring in the game’s first 12 minutes as Farmer notched his second score of the opening period when he scored from the 8.
Carrollton’s defense chimed in with a touchdown seconds into the second period when Jadyn Thomas picked off a Warrior pass and returned it for a 25-yard score.
Prior to the naming of Lydia Baldizon as CHS’s 2023 homecoming queen at halftime, the Trojans added two more scores. Lewis found Caleb Odom on a 21-yard TD pass, Keshun Johnson closed the first half scoring on a 29-yard punt return as Carrollton led 47-0 at the break.
Jenkins scored twice in the second half on two TD runs by Jeremiah Johnson on runs of 15 and 6 yards.
Carrollton did not have to send out its punting team during the entire game.
The final stats showed 276 total yards, including 136 on the ground and 140 through the air. Individually, Farmer ran for 96 yards on only six carries. Lewis was 8 of 10 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Next week, the Trojans will try to extend their win streak when they travel to Hillgrove High for a non-region game against the Warriors in Powder Springs. Hillgrove was 1-3 going into Friday night’s game against Campbell.
Coach King’s team has two weeks before opening region play at East Coweta in Sharpsburg, the first of four Region 2AAAAAAA games, on Oct. 6. The next home game for the Trojans will be a Oct. 13 region game against the Pebblebrook Falcons.
