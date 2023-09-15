Early on at Grisham Stadium on Friday night, it quickly became apparent that the question was not if the Carrollton Trojans would win, but by how much.

Racking up their fourth consecutive win after a season opening loss 39-34 loss to Langston Hughes, Coach Joey King’s squad had no trouble with Jenkins High. The Warriors made the 300-mile, 5-hour trip from coastal Savannah and went home with a 47-14 beating.