Monsour Running Shot

Maddox Monsour hit a two-run home run to push the Carrollton Trojans past Lambert at the LaGrange Invitational last Saturday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Carrollton Trojan baseball competed in the Lagrange Invitational last Saturday, falling to Olympia (Fla.) 5-0 but rebounding in their second game with an 8-7 win over Lambert.

Olympia 5, Carrollton 0

Trending Videos