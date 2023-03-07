LAGRANGE, Ga. — Carrollton Trojan baseball competed in the Lagrange Invitational last Saturday, falling to Olympia (Fla.) 5-0 but rebounding in their second game with an 8-7 win over Lambert.
Trojans rebound to split Saturday action in Lagrange
- By TUCKER COLE SPORTS@TIMES-GEORGIAN.COM
