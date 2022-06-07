With the end of GHSA's summer break dead week, Carrollton Trojan football is back in action this week with summer workouts.
"Our kids, they're working hard," said head coach Joey King. "That's one thing we're going to do, we're going to put a lot on them in the summertime."
According to King, roughly 160 athletes are participating in this year's summer workouts, including groups of high school and junior high athletes.
On Tuesday, the Trojans started out by rotating between the weight room, the indoor practice field and the sand pit, deemed "Trojan Beach" by players and coaches.
Coach King's message for the high schoolers in the weight room was about overcoming adversity, a skill that will come in handy in the days ahead as the Trojans continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
The day then turned to Grisham Stadium, where the Trojans first split up into position groups and later came together to run scrimmage drills without pads.
The drills had several positives on offense, including accurate throws from freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, highlighted by a deep throw to sophomore wide receiver Kiyun Cofer on the right-hand boundary.
The defense also had some highlights, locking down in run defense and coming away with a pair of interceptions of Lewis. Senior linebacker/strong safety Myles Butler had perhaps the most notable play on defense, as he came away with an impressive one-handed pick, undercutting a pass in the middle of the field.
One of the key parts of the game King is seeking to address in the coming days is his quarterbacks and wide receivers getting on the same page.
"We've just got to get timing down," said King. "We missed some guys this spring because of track, missed the second day of us being out here, and we've got a young quarterback that's throwing to them. And just different people playing in different places."
"Once we all get on the same page, it's going to be fine," he said.
Regarding the summer workouts as a whole, he said, "They're responding well, their leadership is growing, but it's still early in the summer. They're still in the honeymoon phase a little bit right now."
"This heat's going to come out, and it's going to get hard, and it's going to get tough, but I expect nothing other than them to continue to fight and push through."
King says that today and tomorrow's practices will be exactly the same as the first two days. The Trojans will also travel to Auburn's seven-on-seven and offensive line camp next Thursday.
The Trojans' first regular season game will be August 26 at South Paulding.
