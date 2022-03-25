Cade Cosper struck out 10 Rome batters and homered and Cam McLendon went 3-for-4 with a homer as Carrollton defeated the rival Wolves 7-1 at home Thursday.
Carrollton improved to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the region with the win.
The game was knotted up at 1-1 after the first inning before the Trojans broke it open with six unanswered runs, including homers from Cosper and McLendon.
Rome (6-11, 1-4) scored the game's first run on an RBI-single by Reece Fountain.
Carrollton responded in the bottom of the first with a Riley Anderson sacrifice grounder to tie it at 1-1.
The Trojans broke things open in the bottom of the third with four runs.
McLendon homered to left field with the go-ahead run. Luke Turner followed with a deep line drive down the third base line to score another run. Turner came home on a Turner Fricks' sacrifice bunt. Cosper capped the Trojans' scoring in the third with his homer.
Carrollton’s other two runs came in the sixth. Andrew Albertus drove in the first run of the inning, and McLendon drove the other run on a single up the middle to make it 7-1 Trojans.
On the mound, Cosper and closer Jackson Edwards sealed the win for the Trojans. Cosper finished the game with 100 pitches through six innings, striking out 10 Rome batters and allowing just one run on six hits.
Edwards came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh to put the game away. Edwards forced a pair of quick ground-outs by the Wolves to start the inning, and got the final out on a deep fly ball to Ace Williamson in center field.
McLendon led the Trojans at the plate going 3-for-4, including a solo homer. Albertus went 2-for-4, and Cosper homered and threw 10 strikeouts.
