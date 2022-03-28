The Carrollton girls and boys track programs competed in Cumming, Georgia this weekend at West Forsyth High School. Despite limping into the meet missing some key athletes who were recovering from injuries, the Trojans had amazing performances, as both the girls and boys finished third overall.
The Lady Trojans scored 100.5 points, while West Forsyth High School scored 120 points for second and Lambert High School scored 132.50 to win the meet. The Trojan boys scored 112 points for third, South Forysth scored 145 points for second and West Forsyth High School won the meet with 155.70 points.
Scoring for the girls in the 100 meters was Kamariona Dix with a time of 13.11 in the 100 meters for a seventh place finish. Aladie Kidd placed eighth with a time of 13.20 in the 100 meters. Kidd also placed fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 27.26. Jaylyn Rooks scored in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.78 for seventh place. MaryPayton Rogers was sixth place in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:41.93.
Emily Whipple made history running the third fastest time in the school’s record book for second place in the 3200 with a time of 12:27.25. Kalani Witherspoon won the 100-meter hurdles, breaking the school record she set last week in a time of 14.52. With that time, Witherspoon is now the seventh fastest time in the state of Georgia.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Witherspoon, Dix, Shamari Vaughan, and Kidd placed second overall with a time of 49.67. The team of Kidd, Gracey Whipple, Kylie Briscoe, and Nyla Denson placed first over in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:50.48.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Dix, Gracie Whipple, Jaylyn Rooks, and Vaughan placed fourth overall with a time of 4:20.75. Briscoe placed fourth in the pole vault, clearing a height of nine feet. MaryPayton Rogers also cleared a height of 7-6 for eighth.
Dru Green placed first overall in the discus with a season’s best toss of 118-0 feet. Green had a season’s best toss for second place with a toss of 36 feet and six inches. Jayla Gilbert was second in the discus with a toss of 105-2 feet and inches. Gilbert also won the shot put, tossing the iron ball 36 feet and 9.5 inches.
Scoring for the boys was Shavique Bascus, placing fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.03. Bascus was third in the 200, clocking a 22.24 time. Dontavius Barker was seventh in the 200, running 23.05. Jaylen Marsh pushed to the very end with a time of 50.02, out-leaning the second finisher who ran 50.06. Kayvion Copeland was third with 51.02. Will Jennings and Joshua Sipes were fifth and sixth in the 800 running 2:00.79 and 2:04.84 respectively.
Daniel Neill was seventh in 1600-meter running 4:39.95. Noah Martinson was second in the 3200 running 9:47.57. Jaden Wolf won the 110 meters hurdles in a scorching 14.63. That time is the ninth fastest in the state this year in all classes.
Amare Hall chose to run the 300-meter hurdles in place of the injured Jaden Wolf and placed sixth, running a 42.94 time. The 4x200-meter relay team of Barker, Marshun Horton, Marsh and Hall placed first, running 1:31.71. The Trojans had a second 4x200-meter relay team entered with Kelvin Hill, Quintavious Ackey, Copeland and Jamun Evans that placed third, running a time of 1:32.96.
