The Carrollton Trojans’ football team had a whopping 17 players make this year’s All-Region teams for region 5AAAAAA. Highlighting this group is Trojan senior quarterback MJ Morris. Morris was selected as region MVP, as he amassed 3,089 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns against only 9 interceptions, and took the Trojans on a playoff run into the semi-final game.
Two Trojans were selected to the first-team offense this year: wide receiver Terrell Carmichael and offensive lineman Jamari Mason. Carmichael was also an integral part of Carrollton’s deep run in the playoffs. During his senior season this year, Carmichael hauled in 11 touchdown catches and a total of 784 yards receiving. As for Jamari Mason, he was a force up front. Mason helped the Trojans gain a total of 2,472 rushing yards on 6.6 yards per carry in the regular season and the postseason combined. Mason also provided great pass protection for Morris and the air attack to have success throughout the season.
Carrollton defensive back Amare Hall was selected to the first-team defense. Hall came down with five interceptions in his senior season this year, and he also came away with two fumble recoveries. Hall was a lockdown in coverage and a turnover machine this season, so his selection as a first-teamer is certainly justified.
As for the second-teamers, on offense, wide receiver Takare Lipscomb and running back Bryce Hicks were selected. Lipscomb had 727 yards and seven touchdowns receiving throughout his junior season this year. Hicks was the Trojans’ workhorse on the ground, running away with 868 yards and 13 touchdowns in just his sophomore season.
On second-team defense, the selections were linebackers Brodie Bradburn and Myles Butler, as well as defensive back Kelvin Hill. Bradburn and Butler both established dominance along the line of scrimmage in the run game and rushing the passer. Bradburn had 54 tackes with 5.5 tackles for a loss, and Butler had 46.5 tackles with 11.5 for a loss. They also had three sacks each. Hill was another strong piece in the Trojan secondary alongside the aforementioned Hall. Hill came away with two interceptions and 47.5 tackles on the season and contributed to a strong Carrollton defensive effort.
Carrollton also had a total of eight honorable mention selections for the All-Region team which are as follows, in no particular order: Ace Williamson (WR), Jaylin Walton (OL), Kyron Johnson (DL), Jordan Cardentey (DL), Jay Farmer (DL), Derrian Williams (DL), Montrez Smith (LB), and Michael Braden (DL).
