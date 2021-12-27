The Carrollton Trojans’ football team had 17 players named to the 2021All-Region teams for region 5AAAAAA.
Carrollton also had a total of eight honorable mention selections for the All-Region team which are as follows, in no particular order: Ace Williamson (WR), Jaylin Walton (OL), Kyron Johnson (DL), Jordan Cardentey (DL), Jay Farmer (DL), Derrian Williams (DL), Montrez Smith (LB), and Michael Braden (DL).
Highlighting this group is Trojan senior quarterback MJ Morris. Morris was selected as region MVP, as he amassed 3,089 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns against only nine interceptions, and took the Trojans on a playoff run into the semi-final game.
Additionally, two Trojans were selected to the first-team offense this year: wide receiver Terrell Carmichael and offensive lineman Jamari Mason.
During Carmichael’s senior season this year, he hauled in 11 touchdown catches and a Toal of 784 yards receiving.
As for Mason, he was a force up front. Mason helped the Trojans gain a total of 2,472 rushing yards on 6.6 yards per carry in the regular and postseason combined.
For the second-team offense, wide receiver Takare Lipscomb and running back Bryce Hicks were selected.
Lipscomb had 727 yards and seven touchdowns receiving throughout his junior season this year. Hicks was the Trojans’ workhorse on the ground, running away with 868 yards and 13 touchdowns in just his sophomore season.
Hill was said to be another strong piece in the Trojans' secondary alongside the aforementioned Hall. Hill came away with two interceptions and 47.5 tackles on the season, and contributed to a strong Carrollton defensive effort.
As for the first-team defense, Carrollton defensive back Amare Hall was selected. Hall came down with five interceptions in his senior season this year, and he also came away with two fumble recoveries.
For the second-team defense, the selections were linebackers Brodie Bradburn and Myles Butler, as well as defensive back Kelvin Hill.
Bradburn and Butler both established dominance along the line of scrimmage in the run game and rushing the passer.
Bradburn had 54 tackles with 5.5 for a loss. On the other hand, Butler had 46.5 tackles with 11.5 for a loss.
Additionally, both had three sacks each.
