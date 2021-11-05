The Carrollton Trojans needed a win at Douglas County to play at home next week. With a minute and a half to go in the game, the Trojans needed a score to get that win.
On 4th and 14 on their own 36 with 1:11 to go, MJ Morris threw right to Terrell Carmicheal who threw back to Morris on the left sideline. Morris broke free to the eight. With 49 seconds to go. Kelvin Hill carried for a touchdown from the one-foot line after his first-down attempt on a swing pass came up just short.
The extra point gave the Trojans the 35-31 win.
The victory gives Carrollton a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
It didn’t look good in the early going, but after a series of unfortunate events in the first quarter, the Carrollton Trojans settled down, regrouped and scored four unanswered touchdowns and get out of Douglas County with a win.
The bad luck for Carrollton started when a fumble recovery at the one turned back the Trojans on the game’s opening drive.
Carrollton quarterback M.J. Morris lost the ball, and Douglas County’s Travis McMahan was able to fall on it.
In two plays, the Tigers were able to get to Carrollton’s 29, but no farther.
Douglas County had to settle for a 46-yard field goal by Austin Lewis with 6:46 to go in the first quarter.
The Trojans’ luck turned from bad to worse a minute and a half later when Tigers’ linebacker Shakai Woods stepped in front of Morris pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. The extra point put Douglas County up 10-0.
What should have been a 44-yard touchdown pass went through the hands of Terrell Carmicheal.
The Trojans’ luck turned around later in the drive.
Morris took a shotgun snap and found a wide open hole up the middle for a touchdown from five yards out.
With 2:40 to go, Carrollton closed the gap to within three at 10-7.
That’s where things stood going into the second quarter.
Things got better for the Trojans when a defensive stand on fourth down put the Trojans’ offense on Douglas County’s 43.
Morris hit Takare Lipscomb for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 8:02 to go in the first half.
Amare Hall got his fifth interception of the season in the end zone with 6:10 to go.
Kelvin Hill broke away and nearly scored a touchdown, but the Tigers’ quarterback Myles Oliver, playing both ways, caught up with Hill at the 11. Morris capped the drive with his second rushing touchdown from eight yards out on a reach across the goal line.
With 3:42 to go, the Trojans led 21-10.
The two teams traded turnovers, a fumble on the ensuing kick at Carrollton’s 25 followed by an interception by that tipped off Carmicheal’s hands.
The Trojans got a blocked field goal from Hill returned by to the Tigers’ 44 with just under a minute and a half to go in the half.
Carmicheal redeemed himself from a couple mistakes in the first half. He hauled in a 40-yard TD pass from Morris with 8:36 to go in the third. That put the Trojans up 28-10.
That’s where Carrollton’s run stopped. Oliver’s 16-yard run over the left side cut the Trojan’s lead to 28-16 with 7:02 after the missed extra point.
Douglas County got within five a James Johnson catch on a jump ball near the corner in the end zone.
Nursing the 28-23 lead, McMahan forced another turnover, picking off another Morris pass with 4:06 to go in the game.
A fumble less than a minute later, the Trojans got a strip, another interception by Woods put the Tigers back ahead with 2:27 to go in the fourth.
The two-point conversion put the Tigers up by three.
