If low-scoring, defense oriented football is your favorite brand of football, Friday night's 7A quarterfinal playoff game between the Carrollton Trojans and Walton Raiders would not have been your cup of tea.
In a scoring free-for-all in front of a near-capacity crowd at Grisham Stadium, coach Joey King's squad whipped a second team from Cobb County in as many weeks. Following a big win over Marietta Blue Devils here last weekend, the Trojans knocked off the visiting Walton Raiders 52-27 and earned a berth in the semifinals at Colquitt County High, a 52-27 winner over North Gwinnett, next Friday night in Moultrie.
Combined, the two teams totalled almost 1,000 yards total offense. While Carrollton rolled up 492 yards, including 333 through the air, Walton racked up 358 yards, including 164 on the ground and 194 passing.
Running back Bryce Hicks paced the Trojans offensively as he scored 5 touchdowns and accounted for 153 yards of total offense. He ran the ball for 90 yards on 19 carries and three TDs and caught four passes for 64 yards and a pair of scoring receptions.
Fellow junior Caleb Odom caught five balls and made them count for 120 yards and a 51-yard score.
The Raiders, however, struck first in the game when they went 89 yards in 15 plays on their first possession and took a 6-0 lead on quarterback Jimmy Hecklinski's 2-yard run with 4:05 left in the first period. The PAT kick was wide.
On the final play of the opening quarter, Bryce Hicks scored from the 1 to complete a 70-yard drive. Jacob Russell's kick put the Trojans on top 7-6. But Walton kept coming back.
Carrollton led 28-21 at intermission when Hicks scored from the 1 yardline on the final play of the first half. Preceding the scoring by Hicks, Lewis connected with Hicks on a 32-yard TD pass and with Caleb Odom on a 29-yard scoring completion.
After each team traded scores in the third period, Carrollton led 35-27.
Carrollton completed the scoring with a pair of scores, including a 26-yard field goal from Freddy Perez.
