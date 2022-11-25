Carrollton vs Walton

Bryce Hicks dives for a score in Carrollton's playoff win over Walton on Friday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

If low-scoring, defense oriented football is your favorite brand of football, Friday night's 7A quarterfinal playoff game between the Carrollton Trojans and Walton Raiders would not have been your cup of tea.

In a scoring free-for-all in front of a near-capacity crowd at Grisham Stadium, coach Joey King's squad whipped a second team from Cobb County in as many weeks. Following a big win over Marietta Blue Devils here last weekend, the Trojans knocked off the visiting Walton Raiders 52-27 and earned a berth in the semifinals at Colquitt County High, a 52-27 winner over North Gwinnett, next Friday night in Moultrie.

