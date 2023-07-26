Trojans' opener to be broadcast on ESPN2

Carrollton’s home opener against Langston Hughes on August 18 will be the first high school football game of the season to be broadcast on ESPN as part of the company’s High School Football Kickoff featuring seven games around the United States. Rising senior safety Keshun Johnson and the Trojans are pictured last season in the state championship game.

 File Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The Carrollton Trojans are set to host the Langston Hughes Panthers on Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. for their football season opener, and the game is now set to be televised on ESPN2.

The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 14th year, Friday, Aug. 18 — Sunday, Aug. 27. The seven-game slate features 54 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Junior 300 and will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.