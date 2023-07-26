Trojans' opener to be broadcast on ESPN2

The Carrollton Trojans are set to host the Langston Hughes Panthers on Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. for their football season opener, and the game is now set to be televised on ESPN2.
The GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns for its 14th year, Friday, Aug. 18 — Sunday, Aug. 27. The seven-game slate features 54 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Junior 300 and will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.
Carrollton versus Langston Hughes will be the only game in the state of Georgia featured in this seven-game kickoff slate.
Langston Hughes is the reigning Georgia 6A state champion, having gone undefeated in 2022. The Panthers will be hard to stop again this season with Air Noland returning at quarterback. The Ohio State commit is the No. 28 ranked senior in the nation, and he is protected up front by No. 162 ranked junior Dontrell Glover, an Alabama commit.
Carrollton came up just one game shy of a state title last season, losing only to Mill Creek in the Georgia 7A finals. Tight end/wide receiver Caleb Odom is the No. 112 ranked senior (Alabama commit) and will have quarterback Julian Lewis passing to him again. The sophomore signal caller is considered the top recruit in the class of 2026, if not the top overall high school prospect in the country.
Other games to be featured in this seven-game high school kickoff slate include the following:
• Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.) at 8 p.m. on ESPN from Saraland High School on Friday, Aug. 25
• St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at noon on ESPN from Brian Piccolo Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26
• St. John Bosco (Calif.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) 4 p.m. on ESPN2 from Brian Piccolo Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26
• IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) 7 p.m. on ESPN2 from Carey Stadium in Ocean City, N.J. on Saturday, Aug. 26
• Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.) 10 p.m. on ESPN2 from Carlsbad High School on Saturday, Aug. 26
• Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) vs. St. Edward (Ohio) 1 p.m. on ESPN from First Federal Lakewood Stadium on Sunday August 27.
