BUFORD
They were starting to see success.
But one mistake, a fumble late in the third quarter led to the Buford Wolves scoring what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown with 1:54 to go in the third.
That was enough cushion for the Wolves to hang on and too much for the Trojans to rebound from ending their season in a 21-6 loss.
In two drive prior to their late-quarter turnover, the Trojans had driven down the field, but neither of those drives produced the touchdowns they needed. In fact, they both ended in field goals by Jacob Russell
The Trojans fell behind fairly quickly.
It took less than 10 minutes for the Buford Wolves to score two touchdowns.
On the Wolves opening drive, it took just a little more than two and a half minutes to get ahead.
A 2-yard run on the seventh play by Victor Venn with 9:23 to go in the first put Buford up 7-0 after the extra point kick. The Wolves chewed up 73 yards of real estate in the process.
The Trojans couldn’t answer turning the ball over on downs on Buford’s 47 after a deadfall personal foul downfiled on Carrollton.
With 2:40 play in the opening quarter, a 36-yard swing pass from Ashton Daniels to K.J. Bolden turned into Buford’s second TD of the night. The point-after kick put the Wolves up 14-0.
A subsequent three and out provided a bleak outlook as the first quarter expired with Buford already operating in Trojan territory.
Fortunes turned when Brody Blackburn recovered a punt with 11:11 to go in the second quarter at Carrolton’s 38. Seventeen yards later, Carrollton punted again.
With 1:26 to go in the half, Carrollton had one more shot to get points. The defense stopped Buford (13-1) on fourth down and took over at their own 19.
Two passes got Carrollton to near midfield with 54 seconds to go.
Another pass to 12 got the trojans to the 15, but that’s as far as the offense could get and settled for a 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.
14-3 is where things stood at halftime.
What worked on the Trojans’ last possession of the first half worked on the first trip of the second half —tempo.
But the result was the same.
After getting to the Buford 8, the Tojans’ offense went backwards
and had to settle for a 30-yard field goal cutting the Wolves’ lead to 14-6.
After a successful three and out by the Carrollton defense, a fumble on the Trojans’ 31 gave the ball back to Buford.
Carrollton (12-2) could muster only six first downs in the game, rushing for just 52 yards on 30 attempts. Jamun Evans led the rushing attack with 38 yards. MJ Morris completed 12 of 22 passes for 172 yards, but was sacked three times.
The longest play of the night came late in the fourth on a scramble by Morris, who escaped and found Kelvin Hill for 46 yards. Buford’s Malik Spencer ran Hill down at the 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.