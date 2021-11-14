Opening the Class 6A playoffs with a 47-28 win over Creekview in a duel of offenses that rolled up almost 1,000 yards between them, the home standing Carrollton Trojans finally put away the persistent Grizzlies from Canton on a cold Saturday night at Grisham Stadium and now move on to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Next up for Coach Joey King's squad is a 90-minute trip across I-20 East to Covington for a Friday night playoff game against Alcovy High (5-4) at Homer Sharp Stadium. The Tigers had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
The Trojans, now 10-1 on the year, were led by senior quarterback MJ Morris with 271 yards of total offense that included 178 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries and 93 yards passing and a TD strike.
"We had a good running game tonight, and I thought Evans's run was great," King noted.
Carrollton amassed 365 yards on the ground that was highlighted by junior running back Jamun Evans's 67-yard scoring dash up the middle through a huge hole opened by the Trojan offensive line with 7:37 left in the third period. While Evans ran for 103 total yards, the Trojans' rushing attack was led by Morris who rushed for 178 yards on only 11 attempts for an average of 16.2 yards per attempt.
Combined running and passing yardage for Carrollton totaled 458 yards while Creekview registered 511 yards, including 330 on the ground and 181 thru the air.
Two dazzling plays by the Trojans came in the second quarter. The first was a 56-yard quarterback draw by Morris that put his team up 20-7 and then, on the next possession, a nine-yard flat pass from Morris to Terrell Carmicheal in which the senior receiver literally tightroped his way down the sideline and into the end zone for the score and a 27-7 lead with 1:45 remaining in the first half.
GAME SUMMARY
The Trojans struck quickly to open the game when Morris ran 23 yards to the Grizzlies' 37 on the first play after a short Creekview kickoff to give them the ball at their own 40. On the next play, Kelvin Hill dashed 37 yards into the end zone, Jacob Russell added the extra point, and the Trojans were quickly on top, 7-0, only 32 seconds into the game.
But the Grizzlies took little time in notching their own early score, when they took the kickoff and marched 64 yards in seven plays to tie the game, 7-7 with 6:43 in the first quarter. Key plays in the drive were a 37-yard pass completion on a 3rd and 14 from midfield, and the 1-yard score by Tyler Stevens.
The 6-1, 210-pound Stevens turned in a stellar game for Creekview as he ran for 215 yards on 17 carries, scored twice, and caught eight passes for 97 yards. The senior has had several college offers, but is said to be leaning toward one of the military academies.
The Trojans answered when they went 58 yards in six plays and scored on a 6-yard run by Kelvin Hill with 4:47 left in the first period. After a failed extra point, Carrollton regained the lead, 13-7.
Morris extended the Carrollton lead to 20-7 with a 56-yard score. Bascus added the PAT.
Ending the first half with a 9-play, 73-yard drive to take a commanding 27-7 advantage into the locker room, Carrollton was paced by the duo of Morris and Evans. Hill ran for 18 yards, and Morris carried for 37 yards and threw for 30, including a 9-yard TD pass to Terrell Carmichael with 1:45 in the half. Bascus's extra point kick made it 27-7 at the break.
But the Grizzles again showed their persistence as they took only two plays to score following the second half kickoff. Issac's Hubert's 59-yard TD dash pulled his team to within a pair of scores, 27-14.
Coach Joey King's squad then put the game away with back-to-back scores, a 4-yard run by Hill that was set up by a 41-yard pass from Morris to Ace Williamson, and a 67-yard TD sprint by Evans that moved the Trojans to a 40-14 lead with 7:37 in the third quarter.
With 1:31 left in the third, Creekview cut into the deficit with a 2-yard Austin Guest score to trail 40-21 going into the final stanza.
Then, just two minutes into the fourth quarter, that man Stevens struck again, this time on a 38-yard TD sprint to make it a 40-28 deficit.
The back-and-forth scoring continued as the Trojans took advantage of Kelvin Hill's interception at the Creekside 37 and scored on a 4th and 14 play when Jamun Evans ran it in from the 18. Bascus's PAT made the final 47-28.
