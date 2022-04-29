Carrollton is the first team to make the second round of state baseball playoffs this year following a 16-5 run-rule win in game three against the Sequoyah Chiefs.
The Trojans practically won the game in the first inning, putting up a total of nine runs in the frame. Carrollton earned runs on RBI singles by Luke Turner and Cole Carter, an RBI double by Jackson Edwards, an RBI triple by Cade Cosper and a three-run homer by Ace Williamson. The Trojans also got a score off an error on a ball put in play by Turner Fricks.
Carrollton went on to add a tenth run in the second inning, as Williamson got his third and final RBI of the game on a fly-ball double to center field. Through two innings, the Trojans led 10-0.
It was a bullpen night for the Trojans, and it worked in their favor. Jackson Edwards started the game, allowing four hits and three runs over two innings and walking one. Ethan Nalley came in to clean up after Sequoyah loaded the bases in the top of the third, and Fricks pitched the final two innings to seal the run-rule win.
On the other side, pitcher Adams Brooks took the loss for Sequoyah. Brooks lasted just one-third of the first inning, allowing three hits and five runs. Sequoyah’s Hunter Smith was on the mound for the majority of Carrollton’s runs, however, as he surrendered nine runs on ten hits through one-and-two-thirds innings.
After quickly falling behind 10-0, the Chiefs had a big inning in the third, scoring four runs to cut into Carrollton’s lead. Sequoyah scored their first three runs thanks to a pair of errors by the Trojans, and the other came on a sacrifice fly by Joey Ratner.
The Trojans responded in the bottom of the inning with a four-run performance of their own. Cosper nailed a two-RBI double to start the scoring off, Fricks kept things hot with an RBI single, and Cosper finished things off as he crossed home plate on an error by Sequoyah right fielder Kenskey Thomas.
It was 14-4, and all the Trojans had to do was hold onto that ten point lead to go home early with a ticket to the second round. That’s exactly what they did by outscoring the Chiefs 2-1 through the final one-and-a-half innings.
Carrollton will now go on the road to face the Evans Knights (27-5) on Tuesday May 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.